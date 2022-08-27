ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Day’ to host regional job fair, interview coaching in Mystic

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Anyone interested in a job might be able to find one in southeastern Connecticut.

The Day is hosting a regional job fair to help connect job seekers with Connecticut employers face-to-face. The free event will kick-off at the Mystic Marriott Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes anyone hoping to transition into a new career or explore local opportunities.

In addition to employer booths, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a resume seminar and interview coaching, provided by the Groton Public Library. They’ll also be able to receive interview guidance and resume tips from the Human Resource Leadership Association.

See the participating employers below:

  • The Day — communications/media
  • Full Power Radio — communications/media
  • Hall Communications — communications/media
  • General Dynamics Electric Boat — defense/military
  • Groton Public Schools — education
  • LEARN — education
  • Stonington Public Schools — education
  • Crescent Point at Niantic/Academy Point at Mystic — healthcare
  • Masonicare — healthcare
  • StoneRidge — healthcare
  • United Community & Family Services — human & social services
  • American Ambulance Service, Inc. — human & social services
  • The Arc of New London County — human & social services
  • Community Health Resources — human & social services
  • Horizons Programs Inc — human & social services
  • Oak Hill — human & social services
  • Project Genesis — human & social services
  • Sound Community Services — human & social services
  • Big Night Entertainment Group — hospitality
  • Foxwoods Resort Casino — hospitality
  • Mohegan Sun Casino — hospitality
  • Ocean House Management — hospitality
  • The Whalers Inn & Shipwrights Daughter — hospitality
  • Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa — hospitality
  • Norwich Public Schools Food Service — hospitality
  • Saybrook Point Resort & Marina — hospitality
  • US Foods — hospitality
  • Gateway Terminal — maritime port operations
  • David’s Standard — manufacturing
  • Nordson EFD — manufacturing
  • International Paper — manufacturing
  • The Gilman Brothers Company — manufacturing
  • Davis Standard — manufacturing
  • Sheffield Pharmaceuticals — manufacturing
  • Los Alamos National Laboratory — scientific research
  • Kongsberg Digital Simulations Inc — tech
  • First Student — transportation

The Day encourages prospective employees to come “dressed to impress with resumes on-hand.”

For more information and to pre-register, click here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
