‘The Day’ to host regional job fair, interview coaching in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Anyone interested in a job might be able to find one in southeastern Connecticut.



The Day is hosting a regional job fair to help connect job seekers with Connecticut employers face-to-face. The free event will kick-off at the Mystic Marriott Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes anyone hoping to transition into a new career or explore local opportunities.

In addition to employer booths, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a resume seminar and interview coaching, provided by the Groton Public Library. They’ll also be able to receive interview guidance and resume tips from the Human Resource Leadership Association.

See the participating employers below:

The Day — communications/media

Full Power Radio — communications/media

Hall Communications — communications/media

General Dynamics Electric Boat — defense/military

Groton Public Schools — education

LEARN — education

Stonington Public Schools — education

Crescent Point at Niantic/Academy Point at Mystic — healthcare

Masonicare — healthcare

StoneRidge — healthcare

United Community & Family Services — human & social services

American Ambulance Service, Inc. — human & social services

The Arc of New London County — human & social services

Community Health Resources — human & social services

Horizons Programs Inc — human & social services

Oak Hill — human & social services

Project Genesis — human & social services

Sound Community Services — human & social services

Big Night Entertainment Group — hospitality

Foxwoods Resort Casino — hospitality

Mohegan Sun Casino — hospitality

Ocean House Management — hospitality

The Whalers Inn & Shipwrights Daughter — hospitality

Mystic Marriott Hotel & Spa — hospitality

Norwich Public Schools Food Service — hospitality

Saybrook Point Resort & Marina — hospitality

US Foods — hospitality

Gateway Terminal — maritime port operations

David’s Standard — manufacturing

Nordson EFD — manufacturing

International Paper — manufacturing

The Gilman Brothers Company — manufacturing

Davis Standard — manufacturing

Sheffield Pharmaceuticals — manufacturing

Los Alamos National Laboratory — scientific research

Kongsberg Digital Simulations Inc — tech

First Student — transportation

The Day encourages prospective employees to come “dressed to impress with resumes on-hand.”

For more information and to pre-register, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.