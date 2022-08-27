Read full article on original website
Oklahoma teachers weigh legal protection options in the aftermath of book bans
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Superintendent candidate, Ryan Walters, took to social media to ask the State Board of Education to revoke the license of a teacher who resigned after sharing a QR code to "books unbanned" with her students. This comes as more teachers across the state...
New Thunder arena coming? OKC mayor says early talks happening
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It was one month ago when Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt shocked many residents, when he opened the conversation about the possibility of a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his State of the City address, Holt stressed the importance of the state's only major professional sports team on the city.
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
OSBI identifies remains of woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The remains of a woman found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008 have been identified, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday. The remains were identified as those of Angela Mason, who was 25 years old when several fishermen found her partially decomposed...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announces arrest in murder of Ada man
ADA, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man. Drew Derrick Davis was arrested on August 25 on a felony warrant for first-degree murder stemming from the death of Robert Whiteley. Authorities said the...
Oklahoma City police ticket same man for speeding on back-to-back days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department pulled a man over for speeding twice in two days. Police said a motorcycle officer ticketed a man on Tuesday for driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone on NW Expressway near Piedmont Road. On...
'Winter is coming': City of Norman continuing talks to replace homeless shelter
NORMAN, Okla. — On Tuesday evening, Norman City Council sat down to try and figure out a shelter option for homeless people in the area. As previously reported, the city closed its shelter at the end of June. Council narrowed down its options during its special meeting. However, several...
Southwestern Christian University placed on lockdown following armed gunman on campus
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Southwestern Christian University (SWCU) in Bethany was put into lockdown on Monday. Bethany police say a masked, armed gunman locked himself into a dorm room at SWCU near NW 39th Expressway. According to police, the suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest in...
Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws
It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
Norman man told to stop renting out at-home pool
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is telling resident Steve Borden that he can't rent out his pool online. According to the city, such commercial rentals go against his neighborhood's zoning codes. Borden listed his pool on the website Swimply. The service allows homeowners to list their...
Family of fallen Oklahoma County sergeant thanks community for outpouring of support
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The family of a fallen member of the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is sharing a message of gratitude after the law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Friday. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed last Monday while serving lockout papers in Oklahoma City. He had...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
OKCPD arrests 20-year-old man, 18-year-old woman in connection to murder at homeless camp
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday after police said they murdered an individual at a homeless camp. This is the second murder involving the homeless population in Oklahoma City in the last two weeks. Police say there is no correlation between...
