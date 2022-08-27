ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

New Thunder arena coming? OKC mayor says early talks happening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It was one month ago when Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt shocked many residents, when he opened the conversation about the possibility of a new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his State of the City address, Holt stressed the importance of the state's only major professional sports team on the city.
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
Deadly shooting stirs talk on anti-red flag laws

It has now been one week since a shooting that lead to the death of an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputy, an incident that is bringing up the conversation of red flag laws in the state. It was an emotional loss for the OCSO and for law enforcement across...
Norman man told to stop renting out at-home pool

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is telling resident Steve Borden that he can't rent out his pool online. According to the city, such commercial rentals go against his neighborhood's zoning codes. Borden listed his pool on the website Swimply. The service allows homeowners to list their...
Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
