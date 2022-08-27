Lewis County Pool hosts Doggie Dip

WESTON, W.Va. — The Lewis County Park partnered with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility to host a “Doggie Dip” between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the pool on Aug. 27.

At $6 per dog, all the proceeds went towards medical and food needs that the animal control facility needed to help the animals in their possession. As long as the dogs were above the age of four-months-old and had its rabies vaccination certification for proof, they were permitted to swim.

This is the second annual “Doggie Dip” fundraiser that has been held at the Lewis County pool. The park offered to host the fundraiser since it was closing and will be drained for the off season. They also wanted to give the dogs a day to enjoy themselves.

A Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility Kennel Assistant, Mariah Goldsmith, mentioned how it made her feel, and why the event was important. She said, “it’s fun watching them run around and play with each other. And my mom’s dog, Holly, she’s anti-social most of the time, and she’s having a ball, she’s meeting friends, she’s swimming, she’s out and about. It’s, it’s important to get everybody involved, to get everybody together to see, you know, how, just, dog lovers together is a good thing in general, and then we can bring animal awareness to the shelter as well, at the same time.”

Donations that are still needed include bleach wipes, paper towels, leashes, collars as well as cat and dog food. If you want to donate, donations can be dropped off at the pound.

The shelter is always willing to do things like this. Goldsmith said that if anyone is interested in hosting an adoption event to help more animals, they can be contacted through the pound.

