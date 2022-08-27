Read full article on original website
Gov. Ivey touts successful Alabama tourism year
AUBURN, Ala. — Alabama's tourism and hospitality industry is doing better than ever. That's what Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said to industry members at the Governor's Conference on Tourism, held in Auburn today. Governor Ivey told the crowd that the state's tourism business has grown from $10 billion in...
Foster care organizations seek adoptions amid inflation, post-Roe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama foster care organizations are looking for more families interested in adoptions. Michelle Bearman-Wolnek, co-founder of Heart Gallery Alabama, said the organization is preparing for an influx of children amid inflation and the state's new abortion laws. "Right now, we don't have enough foster homes for...
Jefferson County man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man's execution last month. (Learn more in the video above.) The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein.
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
Historic marker unveiled at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis
TROY, Ala. — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker was unveiled Saturday in Troy. Lewis' family said at the ceremony that they...
Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming
Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Doctors say there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that should be out shortly. And...
