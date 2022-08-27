ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Gov. Ivey touts successful Alabama tourism year

AUBURN, Ala. — Alabama's tourism and hospitality industry is doing better than ever. That's what Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said to industry members at the Governor's Conference on Tourism, held in Auburn today. Governor Ivey told the crowd that the state's tourism business has grown from $10 billion in...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Foster care organizations seek adoptions amid inflation, post-Roe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama foster care organizations are looking for more families interested in adoptions. Michelle Bearman-Wolnek, co-founder of Heart Gallery Alabama, said the organization is preparing for an influx of children amid inflation and the state's new abortion laws. "Right now, we don't have enough foster homes for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man's execution last month. (Learn more in the video above.) The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As violence in the community continues, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is pointing a finger at Alabama legislators. Woodfin revealed several military-grade weapons to the city council on Tuesday. Each of the weapons was confiscated by city police. So far, there have been over 700 guns confiscated in Birmingham this year. Woodfin says the city is doing everything it can to fight the violence, and it's time for the state and federal governments to step up by strengthening gun laws.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
wvtm13.com

Doctors say COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, new vaccines coming

Life in the pandemic has changed since March of 2020. Doctors say there are still precautions to take even during times of lower hospitalizations. The COVID-19 virus has changed over the past two years and vaccines are also changing. “There is a new vaccine that should be out shortly. And...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy