Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
thecomeback.com
Basketball world celebrates big Stephen Curry news
Stephen Curry has turned into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors along with two MVP trophies amongst many other accomplishments in his NBA career. However, at one stage of his basketball career, he was just a kid leading...
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension
Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Lakers star LeBron James, Michael Jordan won’t be pleased with Julius Erving’s bold GOAT claim
Right now, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making a run at Michael Jordan’s GOAT title. In fact, more than a few folks out there will argue that The King has already surpassed MJ as the greatest player of all time. This isn’t the case for Hall of...
RUMOR: Harsh Jazz reality makes Donovan Mitchell trade still possible for Knicks
The New York Knicks may have signed RJ Barrett to an extension, but that doesn’t mean their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell is over. If anything, it could probably turn the focus of the negotiations with the Utah Jazz on picks and the other young players of the team. According...
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce
The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors sign former Clippers lottery pick to training camp flier
All signs still point to the tax-paying Golden State Warriors carrying 14 players on their active roster in 2022-23. With Andre Iguodala still mulling his playing future as the regular season fast approaches, general manager Bob Myers has brought in a former lottery pick to potentially fill his roster spot.
‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open
Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the game. Greatness recognizes greatness, which is why LeBron James has nothing but love for Serena Williams after her US Open upset victory against WTA #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit. LeBron took to his Instagram story to show love […] The post ‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The bonkers price Lakers will need to pay for Jazz to agree to Russell Westbrook trade, revealed
According to reports, the Utah Jazz have emerged as one of the frontrunners to land Russell Westbrook in a potential trade deal. This comes with a huge catch for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, as it appears that they will need to part ways with some of their most valuable assets if they want to […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers price Lakers will need to pay for Jazz to agree to Russell Westbrook trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers’ intriguing stance on 3-team Donovan Mitchell deal with Jazz, Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain open to be the third team to help facilitate the deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. It has been reported previously that there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers could get involved in the potential deal, especially since the Jazz want four unprotected first-rounders for Mitchell. Utah exec Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on LA’s 2027 and 2029 picks.
RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade talks gets Wizards twist amid Knicks’ chase
Donovan Mitchell has been largely linked with a trade to the New York Knicks, but apparently, the Washington Wizards believe they can also land the Utah Jazz guard. According to Wizards insider Quinton Mayo in his latest Substack content, Washington has extended a package offer that would be hard to refuse for Utah. While specific […] The post RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade talks gets Wizards twist amid Knicks’ chase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz’ true feelings on RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade prior to contract extension with Knicks
The New York Knicks were reportedly one of the few teams that the Utah Jazz were in contact with regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade. However, the talks seemingly fell through when the Knicks extended RJ Barrett to a long-term contract. Most trade talks with Mitchell revolved around a package with Barrett included. It seemed like the trade was as good as dead.
WATCH: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell gets utterly cooked again in preseason run, this time by Dennis Smith Jr.
There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Donovan Mitchell all summer long as the Utah Jazz try to find a new home for their soon-to-be ex-superstar. All the buzz comes as no surprise considering how the 25-year-old has emerged as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the entire league.
Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been a valuable piece in the supporting cast of NBA championship contenders in recent seasons. Crowder’s hard-nosed defending and timely three-point shooting, in particular, have made him a fan favorite, from his stops with the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, and the Miami Heat. Crowder, after signing a three-year $30 […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement
It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lonzo Ball injury update brings dose of ‘optimism,’ but there’s a catch
There are a lot of question marks around Lonzo Ball after a knee injury last season. The Chicago Bulls guard is seemingly still dealing with some discomfort in his left meniscus which cost him the majority of 2021-22. However, it appears there is a sense of optimism about his availability heading into the upcoming campaign.
