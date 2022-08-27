ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

Basketball world celebrates big Stephen Curry news

Stephen Curry has turned into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors along with two MVP trophies amongst many other accomplishments in his NBA career. However, at one stage of his basketball career, he was just a kid leading...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Donovan Mitchell ultimatum Knicks gave Jazz before massive RJ Barrett extension

Instead of including RJ Barrett in a deal that likely would have landed them Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks decided to keep the former Duke Blue Devil for years to come, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting Monday night that the Knicks are in the final process of inking Barrett to a four-year rookie extension deal worth $120 million.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons

The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony, Lakers appear headed for a divorce

The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever grace the game. Greatness recognizes greatness, which is why LeBron James has nothing but love for Serena Williams after her US Open upset victory against WTA #2 ranked Anett Kontaveit. LeBron took to his Instagram story to show love […] The post ‘GOAT Talk’: LeBron James has hilarious reaction to Serena Williams’ upset win in US open appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The bonkers price Lakers will need to pay for Jazz to agree to Russell Westbrook trade, revealed

According to reports, the Utah Jazz have emerged as one of the frontrunners to land Russell Westbrook in a potential trade deal. This comes with a huge catch for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, as it appears that they will need to part ways with some of their most valuable assets if they want to […] The post RUMOR: The bonkers price Lakers will need to pay for Jazz to agree to Russell Westbrook trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ intriguing stance on 3-team Donovan Mitchell deal with Jazz, Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly remain open to be the third team to help facilitate the deal between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for Donovan Mitchell. It has been reported previously that there’s a “decent chance” the Lakers could get involved in the potential deal, especially since the Jazz want four unprotected first-rounders for Mitchell. Utah exec Danny Ainge apparently has his eyes on LA’s 2027 and 2029 picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade talks gets Wizards twist amid Knicks’ chase

Donovan Mitchell has been largely linked with a trade to the New York Knicks, but apparently, the Washington Wizards believe they can also land the Utah Jazz guard. According to Wizards insider Quinton Mayo in his latest Substack content, Washington has extended a package offer that would be hard to refuse for Utah. While specific […] The post RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade talks gets Wizards twist amid Knicks’ chase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Jazz’ true feelings on RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell trade prior to contract extension with Knicks

The New York Knicks were reportedly one of the few teams that the Utah Jazz were in contact with regarding a Donovan Mitchell trade. However, the talks seemingly fell through when the Knicks extended RJ Barrett to a long-term contract. Most trade talks with Mitchell revolved around a package with Barrett included. It seemed like the trade was as good as dead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been a valuable piece in the supporting cast of NBA championship contenders in recent seasons. Crowder’s hard-nosed defending and timely three-point shooting, in particular, have made him a fan favorite, from his stops with the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, and the Miami Heat. Crowder, after signing a three-year $30 […] The post Suns forward Jae Crowder is still pining for a trade back to Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement

It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

