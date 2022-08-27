ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan filling in defensive line with new faces, Graham and Anoma

After a stellar defensive season, the Michigan football team is looking to retool its defense in the wake of losing NFL-caliber talent in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. To keep pace, the Wolverines will need players to step up — quickly — or they’ll face a steep regression and possible woes as the schedule strengthens.
Michigan Daily

What Tholl’s ‘Oklahoma City mindset’ entails

In her first address since assuming the leading role of the Michigan softball team, incoming head coach Bonnie Tholl gave the softball world its first glimpse of what her tenure will entail for the Wolverines on Monday. Following an emotional speech in which she heaped praise upon outgoing coach Carol...
Michigan Daily

Michigan GOP nominates candidates for UMich Board of Regents

Republican delegates representing every Michigan county met in Lansing Saturday to nominate their party’s candidates for the University of Michigan Board of Regents, among other statewide positions. Lena Epstein and Sevag Vartanian were nominated as candidates for the Board of Regents following the convention. Both candidates were endorsed prior...
Michigan Daily

Collaboration on planning, innovation the key to a more sustainable Ann Arbor

If you’ve been away over the summer, you may have missed some exciting new developments here on campus!. Did you hear about the new protected bicycle lanes on campus? Oh, sorry, I got mixed up. That’s Michigan State. Here in Ann Arbor, the world-class separated bike lane on William Street mysteriously dead-ends at campus.
