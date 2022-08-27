Jeffrey Springs puts Rays in early hole, bats can’t help

The Rays get six innings from Jeffrey Springs, but his poor showing in the first inning puts them in a bad spot the rest of the game. [ MICHAEL DWYER | AP ]

BOSTON — The Rays took some solace in Jeffrey Springs managing to get through six innings on Saturday to avoid straining an already taxed bullpen.

The problem was the hole he put them in with a miserable first inning, allowing four of the first six Red Sox batters to score.

Combine that with an extremely quiet afternoon at the plate, shackled through seven innings by former teammate Rich Hill, and the result was a second straight loss to the last-place Red Sox, this one 5-1.

Springs had been on something of a roll, going 3-0, 1.66 in four August starts, allowing two or fewer runs and five or fewer hits in each.

But the Red Sox were on him from the start Saturday afternoon.

Tommy Pham led off with a single, Alex Verdugo followed with a double and J.D. Martinez laced a two-run single to leftfield. The Sox kept battling, scoring two more on a two-out single by No. 8 hitter Bobby Dalbec.

By the time the inning ended, Springs had allowed four runs and five hits, faced nine batters and thrown 32 pitches.

The Rays managed only three hits — two that didn’t leave the infield — in seven innings against Hill, the 42-year-old lefty, and struck out 11 times. A rally in the eighth against reliever Jeurys Familia led to three more hits and a run, but that was about it.

The loss dropped the Rays to 69-57, and pending the results of later action, potentially from the top to the bottom of the three-team American League wild-card field.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.