ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Jeffrey Springs puts Rays in early hole, bats can’t help

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYF7k_0hY6AWP900
The Rays get six innings from Jeffrey Springs, but his poor showing in the first inning puts them in a bad spot the rest of the game. [ MICHAEL DWYER | AP ]

BOSTON — The Rays took some solace in Jeffrey Springs managing to get through six innings on Saturday to avoid straining an already taxed bullpen.

The problem was the hole he put them in with a miserable first inning, allowing four of the first six Red Sox batters to score.

Combine that with an extremely quiet afternoon at the plate, shackled through seven innings by former teammate Rich Hill, and the result was a second straight loss to the last-place Red Sox, this one 5-1.

Springs had been on something of a roll, going 3-0, 1.66 in four August starts, allowing two or fewer runs and five or fewer hits in each.

But the Red Sox were on him from the start Saturday afternoon.

Tommy Pham led off with a single, Alex Verdugo followed with a double and J.D. Martinez laced a two-run single to leftfield. The Sox kept battling, scoring two more on a two-out single by No. 8 hitter Bobby Dalbec.

By the time the inning ended, Springs had allowed four runs and five hits, faced nine batters and thrown 32 pitches.

The Rays managed only three hits — two that didn’t leave the infield — in seven innings against Hill, the 42-year-old lefty, and struck out 11 times. A rally in the eighth against reliever Jeurys Familia led to three more hits and a run, but that was about it.

The loss dropped the Rays to 69-57, and pending the results of later action, potentially from the top to the bottom of the three-team American League wild-card field.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Mongols biker gang member killed Pinellas associate believed to be informant, sheriff says

A grand jury has indicted a member of the Mongols biker gang who is accused of killing another gang member who was believed to be a police informant. Paul Mogilevsky, 48, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Dominick Paternoster, 46. Paternoster was a member of the Raiders, a feeder group for the Mongols. The two share a clubhouse in Tampa, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a news conference Monday.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Jeffrey Springs
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

5-year-old child dead, another child seriously injured in Hillsborough shooting

TAMPA — A 5-year-old child was killed and an 8-year-old child was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night, deputies said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on the 13000 block of Heritage Club Drive in the University area of Tampa just after 10:30 p.m., the agency said in a news release. When deputies arrived they found two children with injuries.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Hillsborough teacher who is angry with the Times editorial on the school tax | Letters

Here’s why to vote no on the Hillsborough schools tax | Editorial, July 24. I just wanted the Times Editorial Board to know that I’m a dedicated Hillsborough County teacher with 27 years of experience, I haven’t seen a raise in years, and I have cancelled my subscription. Your misguided recommendation to vote no on the millage referendum cost us a raise that we have worked so hard to earn over the last years. Who put their health on the line in fall of 2020 when we were forced to go back in the classroom? Hint, it wasn’t you. This is a slap in the face to all of our hard work. You punished us because of mistakes the school district has made. We teachers never misused funds or were fiscally irresponsible. In trying to send a message to superintendent Addison Davis, you sent a very different one to teachers: We don’t care about you. Because of teacher shortages, I currently have 170 students, and believe me, the people who might have considered becoming a teacher heard the editorial’s message too. Once again, teachers have to shoulder the burden for others. Well, the Editorial Board got what it wanted. I hope its members are happy with the results.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Springs#The Red Sox#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Christian Bethancourt steps up again on the mound for Rays

BOSTON — Christian Bethancourt is becoming the Rays’ new not-so-secret weapon. For the second time in a week, the Rays turned to their backup catcher to take a turn on the mound and close out a lopsided win. Most times when teams use a position player to pitch it’s because they are hopelessly behind late in a game and it doesn’t really matter how they do.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy