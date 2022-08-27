Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Related
my40.tv
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
my40.tv
How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
my40.tv
Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
my40.tv
Get free admission to NC Mountain State Fair, help those in need during Ingles Day
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — As the start of the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair approaches, organizers remind visitors how they can earn free admission on Ingles Day. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, anyone who brings five cans of Laura Lynn brand foods will get free entry into the fair. Laura Lynn is the store brand at Ingles Markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
my40.tv
'Very humbling' 8 Mission Health nurses recognized for their work with prestigious award
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eight Mission Health nurses have been recognized as part of the 2022 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. The award recognizes registered nurses in the state for their commitment to excellence. Since 1989, the Great 100 has recognized influential nurses across North Carolina who are...
my40.tv
Asheville tourism board approves millions for multifaceted river, greenway project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism board has approved millions for a multifaceted project on the French Broad River in Woodfin. The money will be going toward something of the likes Western North Carolina has never seen. A literal wave is planned to be constructed across the French Broad River. Revenue comes from hotel room taxes on tourists who stay in Asheville.
my40.tv
Canton's Labor Day Festival is back for first time since 2019 after pandemic, flooding
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Canton is set to hold its annual Labor Day Festival for the first time since 2019. The pandemic and last year's flooding event put the festival on hold, but it's on for this year with food, brews, artists and craft vendors, music and, of course, the Labor Day parade on Monday, Sept. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
AVL Mayor Recieves Threats, Mother Charged in Child Death, Money for Parks
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are trying to track down a suspect who threatened the mayor. Investigators say around 40 threatening emails insulting Mayor Esther Manheimer and her family were sent over the period of just a day earlier this month. The emails also threatened a lawsuit for negligence. Millions...
my40.tv
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville’s Kym Petrie to appear on Magnolia Network renovating North Main home
Greenville resident Kym Petrie, a local renovation expert, and owner of Goin’ South, will be featured on a new episode of “In With the Old” on the Magnolia Network Wednesday, Sept. 7. Petrie originally hails from Canada and previously worked as a business and marketing executive and...
my40.tv
Workforce issues: Challenges mountain business owners likely to face in coming years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new survey has provided insight into the successes and challenges of the workforce in Western North Carolina. The State of Our Workforce: Western NC survey was conducted from March-May 2022. Nearly 800 employers responded to the survey, representing 10 counties in Western North Carolina....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's two-month-old son back in 2020. As we've reported, the infant's body was found after a house fire near Canton, but an autopsy showed he died from drugs, not the fire.
my40.tv
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
my40.tv
Budd makes campaign stop in Henderson County to speak with area apple farmers
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On the campaign trail, North Carolina Republican US Senate candidate Ted Budd made a stop in Henderson County Wednesday to speak with local apple farmers. State experts say Henderson County grows 80% of the state’s apple crop. U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE CHERI BEASLEY TOUTS...
my40.tv
Free insulin available for eligible Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania County residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Low-income and uninsured diabetes patients in some mountain counties now have improved access to care. The Free Clinic (TFC) partners with Direct Relief -- an international disaster relief and emergency health care organization -- to provide free medications to people in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties. TFC says Direct Relief is now offering drugs to treat diabetes free to its partner sites.
my40.tv
Asheville tourism industry reports softening as once-booming hotels see fewer bookings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism economy is seeing a softening with hotels reporting more unbooked rooms compared to recent years past. Asheville's tourism director says hotel bookings have been down for three straight months -- May, June and July. Just a few years ago, hotels were 100% booked during this time.
my40.tv
New West Asheville restaurant celebrates culture, flavor of the Philippines
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant that opened this summer in West Asheville is celebrating the food and culture of the Philippines. Neng Jr.'s is an intimate, 17-seat restaurant off Haywood Road owned by Chef Silver Iocovozzi. Iocovozzi was born in Parris Island, South Carolina, and raised in...
my40.tv
Grief into action: Asheville advocates believe education best tool to fight opioid crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Communities internationally held vigil events in honor of National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31. held a two-hour event in Carrier Park. “The reality of what is happening is a crisis,” SeekHealing executive director Jennifer Nicolaisen said. “We’re losing lives every day.”...
Comments / 1