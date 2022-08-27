ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
my40.tv

How to save big on admission, rides at 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair will kick off on Friday, Sept. 9, and there are several ways folks can save on admission and rides. "In addition to saving money by buying your admission and ride tickets to the Mountain State Fair in advance, we are offering other great deals for fairgoers during the fair," said general manager Sean McKeon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Mountain corn maze offers up family fun for a cause

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is on the way, and that means corn mazes. Here's one with proceeds going to help a good cause. Skipper Russell has been running Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Haywood County for 18 years. A portion of the proceeds goes to help a local charity. This year, it's Hearts With Hands, a Christian, humanitarian nonprofit that responds to natural disasters and crises.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
my40.tv

Hendersonville event honors overdose victims, touts resources for help

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An event Wednesday night in Hendersonville sought to bring awareness to the community about addiction and honor overdose victims. Dozens showed up at the Henderson County Courthouse to learn about resources and share their stories. "So many people are embarrassed because no one will stand...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville tourism board approves millions for multifaceted river, greenway project

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's tourism board has approved millions for a multifaceted project on the French Broad River in Woodfin. The money will be going toward something of the likes Western North Carolina has never seen. A literal wave is planned to be constructed across the French Broad River. Revenue comes from hotel room taxes on tourists who stay in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great
iheart.com

AVL Mayor Recieves Threats, Mother Charged in Child Death, Money for Parks

(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are trying to track down a suspect who threatened the mayor. Investigators say around 40 threatening emails insulting Mayor Esther Manheimer and her family were sent over the period of just a day earlier this month. The emails also threatened a lawsuit for negligence. Millions...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A Haywood County man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of a baby who died from a meth overdose, officials said. Austin Clonts is charged, along with Ashley Grasty, in the death of Grasty's two-month-old son back in 2020. As we've reported, the infant's body was found after a house fire near Canton, but an autopsy showed he died from drugs, not the fire.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
my40.tv

Free insulin available for eligible Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania County residents

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Low-income and uninsured diabetes patients in some mountain counties now have improved access to care. The Free Clinic (TFC) partners with Direct Relief -- an international disaster relief and emergency health care organization -- to provide free medications to people in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties. TFC says Direct Relief is now offering drugs to treat diabetes free to its partner sites.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy