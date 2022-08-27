ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Volunteers find needles while cleaning up Clifford Park in Roxbury

By Paul Burton
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRBfj_0hY69cB100

Volunteers find needles while cleaning up Clifford Park in Roxbury 02:00

ROXBURY --  A group of volunteers spent Saturday at Clifford Park in Roxbury cleaning it up for kids and families.

In recent days, the park had been littered with used needles and other debris, making it unsafe for kids to play there.

The volunteer cleanup effort was spearheaded by Boston City Councilor At-Large Erin Murphy.

"Very discouraged that their park is not clean and safe to play safely," said Councilor Murphy.

Clifford Park is about a half-mile from the encampments of homeless people who have returned to Mass Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, despite the city's efforts to clean it up.

"The neighbors are finding when they go out to play baseball or [when] the football team's on the field, they're finding human waste, a lot of needles, trash," said Murphy.

The cleanup turned dangerous for one of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden's security team members, who was injured by a needle and was transported to the hospital.

"My detail, who was here with me for this cleanup today, was stuck in the foot with a needle," said Hayden. "And if this doesn't highlight how tragic this can be, then I don't know what does. That could've been a kid."

Residents and volunteers say they would love to see this park filled with kids again. But with the amount of drug activity taking place here, it's just simply not safe. And they also know this will not be the last time they have to clean up this park.

Roxbury resident Franco Marzo has lived here for 18 years and is glad something is finally being done.

"It means a lot," Marzo said. "We are part of the solution too, so we all have to work together."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Firefighters remind residents to not block hydrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrate as crews battled a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue Tuesday night. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston prepares for students' annual move-in day

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Thursday is September 1, the day new leases begin and a mass of students move into Boston.As students prepare to pack Boston's busy streets -- and unpack all of their belongings -- city officials say they just want everyone to be safe.That's why the city says it's taking a coordinated, cross-departmental approach to make sure that the move-in period goes as smoothly as possible. About 60 building, housing and environmental sanitation inspectors will be spread throughout the city, especially in areas with a lot of students, to answer questions and provide on-site inspections.Conor Newman, of the Office of Neighborhood Services, said that if there is an issue, residents can alert the city."Residents can connect with the neighborhood liaisons at boston.gov/ons. If residents are looking for an immediate response, Boston 301 is a great resource for residents to report issues and get information. Folks can call 617-635-4500, visit boston.gov/311 or download the Boston 311 app, which currently has a student-move-in specific section to streamline reporting."Public Works is also asking residents not to put their trash out earlier than 5 p.m. the day before their trash day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Explosion destroys Brookline, New Hampshire home

BROOKLINE, N.H. – A home was destroyed Wednesday afternoon following an explosion in New Hampshire.It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Gilsum Road in Brookline.No one was home when the house was destroyed.The New Hampshire state fire marshal responded to investigate the explosion.No further information is currently available. 
BROOKLINE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Families still homeless after fire at Revere apartment building

REVERE - Garina Derdha says her family needs help now. "My son was begging me to go home. It's not easy for our son living in one room," she cried. She is one of nearly half a dozen families still waiting for temporary housing after a fire in the Waters Edge Apartments on Ocean Ave in Revere. It's been two months and she still has not received any help or financial assistance from property management to find a new place to live. "I am hoping to find a place, we are still looking because we have no other options. The...
REVERE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Murphy
CBS Boston

Rescued emu named Jerry finds a new home

METHUEN - Jerry the emu, recently rescued from a farm along with 100 goats, has been adopted.The MSPCA told WBZ-TV Wednesday that Jerry will leave Nevins Farm and go to a home with other emus.Rescuers say they will miss Jerry, but are excited for him to have siblings.The MSPCA said earlier this week it has lined up adopters for about half of the rescued goats. The previous owner of the goats is involved in an ongoing law enforcement case and did not pay a $100,000 security bond that was overdue.Jerry seemed to really love the time he spent with his goat friends."The emu has proven himself to be an entertaining character on the farm," the MSPCA said.
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

Dog abandoned with second-degree burns in Norwood recovering

NORWOOD - A dog found burned and abandoned in Norwood is on the mend.Police are trying to find the person responsible for the second-degree burns on Annie's body. Investigators believe someone poured hot water on her.Police have pulled surveillance video from the Burger King along Route 1, where she was discovered. "If you've even have a small burn, you know how painful burns are," said a rescuer. "This is a very cruel abandonment"Annie is about 2 years old and is likely a Beagle mix. Annie is being cared for at the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham shelter, which is seeking donations to help pay for her medical care.
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Montreal-to-Boston overnight train service up for discussion

BOSTON - A proposal to create an overnight train service from Montreal to Boston will reportedly be up for discussion in Canada Thursday.According to the Montreal Gazette, "several dozen Canadian and American elected officials and business people" will meet in Coaticook, a town in southeastern Quebec, to see if they can make it happen.Most of the proposed route would be on existing freight tracks in Canada and northern New England.The train would make stops in Vermont, New Hampshire and tourist destinations like Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine.The train would make one more stop in Durham, New Hampshire before finally arriving at North Station in Boston.According to Fondation Trains de nuit, which is promoting the project, there would be dining cars and sleeper cars.But the trip would take about 14 hours, which is almost triple the drive time between Boston and Montreal."It would be for people who don't want to drive or people who don't have a car," François Pepin, the director of the foundation, told the paper.The rail line would be a two-stage project, first from Montreal to Sherbrooke, Canada. It would then the link to North Station.A one-way ticket would cost about $212, according to the Gazette. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Needles#Homelessness#Human Waste#Melnea Cass Boulevard
nbcboston.com

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

20,000 flags on Boston Common mark Overdose Awareness Day

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Twenty thousand flags were planted on Boston Common Monday to remember those who lost their lives to the opioid epidemic.The flags creating a sea of purple honoring the lives lost over the past decade while serving as a beacon of hope for those still struggling. Lissette Santos from Roxbury planted two flags for her two lost family members. "My brother's loss hurt me so bad I became an addict. Her loss actually helped me to learn how to love myself," she said. Now she is clean but her family struggles with the loss of their loved ones....
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Boston

Dorchester fugitive punches out MBTA trolley window

Jhovan Louis-Jeune, 33, was arrested for other outstanding warrants from several Massachusetts courts, including assault to murder. A man wanted for assault to murder allegedly punched out a trolley window Monday before he was arrested for other outstanding warrants, Transit Police said. Transit Police officers responded to the Mattapan MBTA...
MILTON, MA
CBS Boston

Report: 1 in 9 Massachusetts bridges not structurally sound

BOSTON - A report from the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center found that one in nine Massachusetts bridges - 644 in total - are not structurally sound.The bridges are not in immediate danger of collapsing, but at least one major weight-bearing component of these bridges is in need of repair or replacement. More than half of the bridges flagged in the report were in either Western Massachusetts or Worcester County. The nonprofit group behind the report says major improvements need to be made now."While every region has its hefty share of structurally deficient bridges, they're not equally distributed. The Berkshires has the highest percentage of closed bridges and those which prohibit heavy vehicles. The Greater Connecticut River Valley region has the most total bridges and it's also the most that are structurally deficient. The region northeast of Boston has relatively few bridges but the highest percentage of them are in disrepair," said Phineas Baxandall of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.The report also found that climate change, heavy vehicles and the ages of the bridges have increased safety issues. According to the report, the average bridge in Massachusetts is 56 years old, compared to 44 years for bridges across the nation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Hotel Eyed as Supportive Housing for the Formerly Unhoused

A hotel in Dorchester could soon be converted into a housing complex for people who have experienced chronic homelessness. Pine Street Inn and The Community Builders are exploring the opportunity to buy the Comfort Inn Boston into more than 100 units of permanent supportive housing. “It is really hard to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy