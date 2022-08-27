ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police say a man who had a hand gun and was behaving erratically held police at bay for more than 10 hours leading them to close Elm Street. Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m., police said they were called to the complaint of a disturbance in a third-floor apartment on Elm Street. When they arrived, they found a woman standing outside with an infant, who was visibly upset, and a male suspect was yelling from inside the apartment.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO