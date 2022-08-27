ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

FOX 61

Woman arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident

DANBURY, Conn. — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun and making a verbal threat during a road-rage incident, according to Danbury police. The victim told police they were traveling south slowly on Main Street, looking for a business when the driver behind him started blaring her horn.
FOX 61

4 firefighters hospitalized in Newington structure fire

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Saturday evening, leaving multiple firefighters with minor injuries. Officials from the Newington Fire Department said that four members of their crew were hospitalized from heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire on Audubon Avenue. According to the...
FOX 61

2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
FOX 61

Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
FOX 61

New Haven police particularly concerned after latest homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting as part of a long-standing beef took one life and injured another on Monday in New Haven. Police discussed Tuesday why they are so concerned about this particular shooting. Michael Judkins, 26, was killed and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in...
FOX 61

2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.
FOX 61

Suspect in Ansonia stand off taken into custody: Police

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police say a man who had a hand gun and was behaving erratically held police at bay for more than 10 hours leading them to close Elm Street. Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m., police said they were called to the complaint of a disturbance in a third-floor apartment on Elm Street. When they arrived, they found a woman standing outside with an infant, who was visibly upset, and a male suspect was yelling from inside the apartment.
FOX 61

Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out...
FOX 61

Man who drowned at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury identified

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man drowned at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury Monday. The victim was identified as Jamie Ward, 41, of Waterbury. Lieutenant Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury police said that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Waterbury police responded to East Mountian Park, a city park just off Prospect Road (Route 69) for reports of an adult male drowning victim at the reservoir.
FOX 61

Victims in East Granby homicide identified

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the East Granby Police have identified the two victims who were found dead in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, dead. The man has been identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and the woman as Doreen Jacius, 48.
Hartford local news

