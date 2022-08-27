Read full article on original website
Shooting at Lit Ultra Lounge leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — An overnight shooting at a nightclub in Waterbury that left one person dead and two others hurt is under investigation, police said. Police were called to the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Officers...
Guilford police release surveillance footage of gas station theft from unlocked car
GUILFORD, Conn. — A person pumping gas at a Guilford gas station was left stranded Friday after someone stole their backpack with the key fob and credit cards inside from the unlocked car, police said. The incident was caught on a surveillance camera, and police released that video. A...
Woman arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident
DANBURY, Conn. — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a gun and making a verbal threat during a road-rage incident, according to Danbury police. The victim told police they were traveling south slowly on Main Street, looking for a business when the driver behind him started blaring her horn.
4 firefighters hospitalized in Newington structure fire
NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Newington Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Saturday evening, leaving multiple firefighters with minor injuries. Officials from the Newington Fire Department said that four members of their crew were hospitalized from heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire on Audubon Avenue. According to the...
Manchester man appears in court for allegedly shooting, running over teens
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of shooting a teen and running over another with his car Thursday night faced a judge Friday morning. Jamie Garcia, 44, of Manchester faced a long list of charges, including assault in the first degree. Garcia walked out of the courthouse after...
2 people injured in Mystic after car goes airborne, lands upside down on top of rock retaining wall: Officials
GROTON, Conn. — A man and a woman were injured earlier Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving went off-road and landed upside down on top of a rock wall, officials said. The Groton Chief of Police said the Groton Emergency Communications Center received a call around 12:57...
2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
Teen in custody after striking Naugatuck police cruiser with stolen car: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon after their cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck, according to police. The stolen vehicle struck the police cruiser on Elm Street and continued into the downtown area, where police said the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off.
Town of Madison fires 3 police officers, after 2 filed discrimination suits
MADISON, Conn. — The Town of Madison Board of Police commissioners voted Friday to fire three officers, Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria at a special meeting. Natasha and Lauria filed discrimination suits in 2021, citing a hostile work environment and discrimination based on their...
WATCH: Naugatuck cruiser crunched by 15-year-old driving stolen car
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck police officer is lucky to be OK after her cruiser was rammed by a 15-year-old in a stolen car late Tuesday afternoon. The teen now faces several charges in connection to the car theft and the crash. Naugatuck police also released dash cam footage...
New Haven police particularly concerned after latest homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting as part of a long-standing beef took one life and injured another on Monday in New Haven. Police discussed Tuesday why they are so concerned about this particular shooting. Michael Judkins, 26, was killed and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in...
2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police
NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court by limiting public access to the surrounding area.
Suspect in Ansonia stand off taken into custody: Police
ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia police say a man who had a hand gun and was behaving erratically held police at bay for more than 10 hours leading them to close Elm Street. Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m., police said they were called to the complaint of a disturbance in a third-floor apartment on Elm Street. When they arrived, they found a woman standing outside with an infant, who was visibly upset, and a male suspect was yelling from inside the apartment.
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out...
Man who drowned at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury identified
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man drowned at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury Monday. The victim was identified as Jamie Ward, 41, of Waterbury. Lieutenant Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury police said that at approximately 4:15 p.m., Waterbury police responded to East Mountian Park, a city park just off Prospect Road (Route 69) for reports of an adult male drowning victim at the reservoir.
Victims in East Granby homicide identified
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the East Granby Police have identified the two victims who were found dead in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, dead. The man has been identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and the woman as Doreen Jacius, 48.
1 person dead after fire breaks out at Middletown home: Officials
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — One person is dead after a fire broke out in Middletown early Thursday morning, fire officials said. The fire started at a residence on Pine Street by Wesleyan University. Fire officials said this was a private home. A call for the fire came in around 4:30...
Multiple investigations launched into Greenwich school official caught detailing discriminatory hiring practices
GREENWICH, Conn. — The chants for accountability got louder Thursday in the wake of a Greenwich school scandal that has resulted in the suspension of a local school assistant principal and several local and state investigations launched. Investigations by the state Attorney General, the Greenwich First Selectman and the...
Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video
STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates. Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in...
