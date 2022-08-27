ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme launches new out of this world donut flavor!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!

On Monday, August 29 only, the popular doughnut chain will offer a doughnut filled with Cheesecake Kreme and frosted with Cookies ‘n’ Kreme icing, which makes it look like the moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBLn6_0hY68Oyk00
They will also offer the Artemis Moon dozen. The box of 12 will include six of the Artemis moon doughnuts, and six of the original glazed.

Pre-order is available now for the dozen, and will be available when the store opens on August 29.

