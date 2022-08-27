The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed on a restructured contract for the 2022 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. According to Schefter, the restructured contract makes Garoppolo the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league while ensuring via no-trade and no-tag clauses that he will remain with the team until 2023 if he so pleases. The team has maintained consistent messaging about their commitment to starting Trey Lance this season, but we could see the veteran make starts for the team at some point this season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO