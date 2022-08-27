Read full article on original website
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gabriel Davis 'not a distant No. 2" in Bills offense
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis is seen by quarterback Josh Allen "as a great complement — not a distant number two — to Stefon Diggs," according to Peter King of NBC Sports. What It Means:. King says he was assured at Bills' camp that Davis' four-touchdown performance...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to restructured contract for 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed on a restructured contract for the 2022 season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. According to Schefter, the restructured contract makes Garoppolo the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league while ensuring via no-trade and no-tag clauses that he will remain with the team until 2023 if he so pleases. The team has maintained consistent messaging about their commitment to starting Trey Lance this season, but we could see the veteran make starts for the team at some point this season.
Dolphins release running back Sony Michel
The Miami Dolphins have released running back Sony Michel as part of their final roster cutdowns. Michel joined the Dolphins in the offseason after helping earn the Los Angeles Rams a Super Bowl Championship in February. Even though he couldn't earn a spot on Miami's crowded depth chart, teams that need running backs across the league may look into Michel as the season approaches. The Dolphins seemed to be locked into a running back depth chart of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Myles Gaskin.
TJ Friedl sitting for Reds on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Friedl will move to the bench on Wednesday with Stuart Fairchild starting in left field. Fairchild will bat sixth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Fairchild for...
Elias Diaz batting fifth in Colorado's Tuesday lineup
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Diaz will catch on Tuesday evening after Brian Serven was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Diaz to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
Isaiah McKenzie (undisclosed) idle at Bills practice
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (undisclosed) did not practice on Tuesday. McKenzie is apparently dealing with an undisclosed injury, but as of now, there doesn't appear to be any concern about his Week 1 status versus the Los Angeles Rams. The former fifth-round pick is expected to open the season as the Bills' starting slot receiver over Jamison Crowder.
Mariners' Sam Haggerty batting ninth on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Haggerty will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Garrett Mitchell sitting for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Mitchell will move to the bench on Wednesday with Tyrone Taylor starting in center field. Taylor will bat ninth versus right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Taylor for 11.0...
San Francisco's Yermin Mercedes batting third on Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants utility-man Yermin Mercedes is starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Mercedes will man first base after LaMonte Wade Jr. was shifted to right field and Luis Gonzalez was benched. numberFire's models project Mercedes to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
UW Offers O'Dea High Big Man Just Beginning to Mature Physically
Miles Goodman stands 6-foot-10 and runs the floor well.
Dodgers' Michael Grove expected to start in place of scratched Tony Gonsolin (forearm)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove is expected to start on the mound in Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. The team called Grove up as they scratched starter Tony Gonsolin from the starting lineup and placed him on the 15-day IL with a forearm injury. Gonsolin has appeared in two games for the Dodgers so far this season and posted a 5.79 ERA with a 2.357 WHIP across 4.2 total innings.
