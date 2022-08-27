ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
MEMPHIS, TN
Dozens of goats rescued in Massachusetts still looking for homes

METHUEN, Mass. — More than 60 of the goats rescued in Massachusetts earlier this year have been adopted, but dozens are still looking for a home. In January, 120 goats were taken to Nevins Farm, just over the border in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of...
METHUEN, MA
Rising sea levels could have significant impact on New Hampshire's Seacoast

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As global temperatures continue to warm, sea levels are expected to rise over the coming decades, which could have a big impact on areas like New Hampshire's Seacoast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there could be an additional one to one-and-a-half feet of...
ENVIRONMENT
New Hampshire health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state has reached 2,662. The state reported 197 new cases, bringing the total to 344,381 cases since the start of the pandemic. According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
With winter approaching, fears of higher heating oil costs grow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have been dropping for some time, but the price of oil to heat people's homes is going in the opposite direction. With summer ending, some Granite Staters are growing more concerned about price hikes when the temperature drops. The Northeast is projected to see...
TRAFFIC
NH reaches multimillion-dollar opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has announced a $40.5 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson over opioid claims. In 2018, Attorney General John Formella filed a complaint against the company alleging it aggressively marketed opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that their drugs were safer than other alternatives.
ECONOMY
Video: Sun, some clouds Thursday; chance of passing showers for parts of New Hampshire

A cooler and more comfortable pattern expected over the next couple days. Temps turn warmer again heading into holiday weekend. Sun and some clouds today. High temperatures should climb into the 70s, with humidity levels staying low thanks to a dry westerly breeze 10-20+ mph this afternoon. There is the chance for a few passing showers up north where highs will only be in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
Video: Cooler, drier in New Hampshire for end of week

It's turning cool and more comfortable behind a cold front that crossed through New Hampshire early Wednesday morning. Pleasant and seasonable conditions are expected over the next couple days. The holiday weekend is looking generally warm with just a few chances for precipitation. A westerly breeze will not be as...
ENVIRONMENT
Video: Morning showers and lots of sun

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some initial showers this morning, a much cooler and drier pattern settles in for the end of the week. Any early showers today will be exiting with increasing sun to follow for the remainder of the day. A few spot showers are possible in northern NH this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, not as hot, and turning less humid. Highs will range from 75-85 with a westerly breeze this PM.
ENVIRONMENT
Video: More comfortable air moves into New Hampshire

After some initial showers this morning, a much cooler and drier pattern settles in for the end of the week. Increasing sun and a building breeze out of the west for today. A few spot showers are possible in northern New Hampshire this afternoon. It will be turning less humid. Highs will range from 75-85 with a westerly breeze this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
Man accused of kidnapping woman, child held without bail

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Maine man accused of kidnapping a woman and her child against their will has been ordered to be held without bail. David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct. Prosecutors said he kidnapped a woman and her infant child Friday in the area of Hampton Beach State Park and stole their car.
BALDWIN, ME
New Hampshire Senate race features competing visions for future of GOP

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A battle for the ideological future of the Republican Party in New Hampshire is playing out in a state Senate race. The race in the communities around Manchester features an increasingly prominent divide in New Hampshire: a traditional Republican against a Liberty Republican with ties to the Free State Project.
MANCHESTER, NH

