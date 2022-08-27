Read full article on original website
Truck spills Alfredo sauce onto a Tennessee highway, one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 in Tennessee was left covered in Alfredo sauce and one person was injured after an eighteen-wheeler crashed into a wall on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the crash at I-55 and McLemore at around 4:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department told...
Dozens of goats rescued in Massachusetts still looking for homes
METHUEN, Mass. — More than 60 of the goats rescued in Massachusetts earlier this year have been adopted, but dozens are still looking for a home. In January, 120 goats were taken to Nevins Farm, just over the border in Methuen, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of...
New Hampshire veteran surprised with technologically advanced wheelchair
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — A New Hampshire veteran now has a technologically advanced wheelchair, thanks to Service Credit Union and the Robert Irvine Foundation. It was presented as a surprise during a charity lunch Tuesday. The iBot wheelchair allows the user to travel across rough terrain like sand, it...
Rising sea levels could have significant impact on New Hampshire's Seacoast
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As global temperatures continue to warm, sea levels are expected to rise over the coming decades, which could have a big impact on areas like New Hampshire's Seacoast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there could be an additional one to one-and-a-half feet of...
New Hampshire health officials report 1 new COVID-19 death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state has reached 2,662. The state reported 197 new cases, bringing the total to 344,381 cases since the start of the pandemic. According...
With winter approaching, fears of higher heating oil costs grow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gas prices have been dropping for some time, but the price of oil to heat people's homes is going in the opposite direction. With summer ending, some Granite Staters are growing more concerned about price hikes when the temperature drops. The Northeast is projected to see...
New Hampshire health experts look for more 'holistic approach' to prevent illnesses this school year
CONCORD, N.H. — Health experts say this is the most "normal" back-to-school students and their families have had since the start of the pandemic, but they say there are still some challenges. “Our first message to people particularly going back to school, parents that are concerned about their children,...
New Hampshire attorney general joins other states seeking to enforce consumer protection laws on airlines
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a summer of cancellations, delays and other airline problems, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office is taking steps to make sure travelers have protections. Right now, the federal government enforces consumer protection laws when it comes to airlines. But the New Hampshire attorney general...
AG's office questions whether Kayla Montgomery has complied with bail conditions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — News 9 Investigates has learned that the New Hampshire attorney general's office has requested proof that the stepmother of a girl who was declared dead earlier this month has been following her bail conditions. Kayla Montgomery, 32, is out on bail for charges that are not...
Maryland governor urges Republicans to stay focused on issues, not on past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Republicans can sweep this year's midterm elections if they stay focused on the right issues. The Maryland governor was at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help New...
NH reaches multimillion-dollar opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has announced a $40.5 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson over opioid claims. In 2018, Attorney General John Formella filed a complaint against the company alleging it aggressively marketed opioids to prescribers and patients in New Hampshire and misrepresented that their drugs were safer than other alternatives.
Video: Sun, some clouds Thursday; chance of passing showers for parts of New Hampshire
A cooler and more comfortable pattern expected over the next couple days. Temps turn warmer again heading into holiday weekend. Sun and some clouds today. High temperatures should climb into the 70s, with humidity levels staying low thanks to a dry westerly breeze 10-20+ mph this afternoon. There is the chance for a few passing showers up north where highs will only be in the 60s.
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
Video: Cooler, drier in New Hampshire for end of week
It's turning cool and more comfortable behind a cold front that crossed through New Hampshire early Wednesday morning. Pleasant and seasonable conditions are expected over the next couple days. The holiday weekend is looking generally warm with just a few chances for precipitation. A westerly breeze will not be as...
Video: Morning showers and lots of sun
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some initial showers this morning, a much cooler and drier pattern settles in for the end of the week. Any early showers today will be exiting with increasing sun to follow for the remainder of the day. A few spot showers are possible in northern NH this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, not as hot, and turning less humid. Highs will range from 75-85 with a westerly breeze this PM.
Video: More comfortable air moves into New Hampshire
After some initial showers this morning, a much cooler and drier pattern settles in for the end of the week. Increasing sun and a building breeze out of the west for today. A few spot showers are possible in northern New Hampshire this afternoon. It will be turning less humid. Highs will range from 75-85 with a westerly breeze this afternoon.
Man accused of kidnapping woman, child held without bail
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Maine man accused of kidnapping a woman and her child against their will has been ordered to be held without bail. David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, is charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct. Prosecutors said he kidnapped a woman and her infant child Friday in the area of Hampton Beach State Park and stole their car.
New Hampshire Senate race features competing visions for future of GOP
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A battle for the ideological future of the Republican Party in New Hampshire is playing out in a state Senate race. The race in the communities around Manchester features an increasingly prominent divide in New Hampshire: a traditional Republican against a Liberty Republican with ties to the Free State Project.
