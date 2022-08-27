MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some initial showers this morning, a much cooler and drier pattern settles in for the end of the week. Any early showers today will be exiting with increasing sun to follow for the remainder of the day. A few spot showers are possible in northern NH this afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, not as hot, and turning less humid. Highs will range from 75-85 with a westerly breeze this PM.

