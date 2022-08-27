Read full article on original website
SEC Will Continue Treating Crypto-Assets Like Other Securities, Regardless Of Their Technology – Gary Gensler
Gary Gensler has insisted that his agency will continue being a “cop on the beat” concerning policing crypto-assets despite claims that they are not securities. In his latest Op-Ed published by the WSJ, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair stated that he did not see any reason for treating the crypto market differently from traditional markets “just because it uses a different technology.” According to him, despite the US federal securities laws being over 85 years old, they generally protected investors, including those in the crypto sector.
Battle Of The Meme Coins: Can Rocketize Propel Past Dogecoin and Shiba Inu When it Launches?
A meme coin is a cryptocurrency that originates from a meme or something humorous. Dogecoin (DOGE) started the trend with its launch in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. Since then, hundreds of cryptocurrencies have followed suit, trying to replicate the success of Dogecoin. However, only one has succeeded thus far, Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Why This Seasoned Investor Thinks Bitcoin Is “One Of The Worst Cryptocurrencies” Without Utility
Chief investment officer and co-founder of pioneering crypto VC fund Cyber Capital, Justin Bons, has joined the cadre of bitcoin sceptics, referring to it as “one of the worst cryptocurrencies”. Bons also portrayed the flagship cryptocurrency as a “purely speculative asset without utility”. Bitcoin’s Lack Of...
Mt. Gox Creditors Debunk Rumours Of An Imminent Massive BTC Dump
Several Mt. Gox creditors have dispelled rumours of a plan by the exchange to release a considerable stash of Bitcoins owed to creditors later this month, potentially leading to a massive dump on the cryptocurrency. In the past week, crypto Twitter and other social media spaces have been awash with...
Bitcoin Slips Below $20,000 As Investors Continue To Mull Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
After two consecutive weeks of negative returns, Bitcoin opened on Monday with its head down as investors continued to contemplate the hawkish comments by Fed chair Jeremy Powell. At press time, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading at $19,720 after a 1.99% drop in the past 24 hours....
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide
Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Over 50% Of All BTC Trade Volumes On Exchanges Are Fake – Forbes
Bitcoin dominates the digital assets markets, being the firstborn crypto and the most publicised. It accounts for over 40% of the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation. While Bitcoin trade volumes are expected to outpace those of other cryptocurrencies considerably, recent data shows these values might have been blown out of proportion.
Short-Term Bitcoin Traders Will Suffer From The Fed’s Battle With Inflation, Says BitFury CEO
BitFury’s CEO thinks the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on inflation could hurt short-term Bitcoin traders. He explains that the Feds’ decisions play a role in the asset straddling the $20K mark. The securities watchdog also came under fire for its botched attempts at regulating the cryptocurrency industry.
Big Eyes Utilities Set To Transform Overshadowing The BNB And Shiba Inu Crypto Projects
Thanks to new crypto projects, users in the crypto community continue to receive better services. One new crypto project that has the potential to transform the crypto space is Big Eyes (BIG). Its funny name can be attributed to its being a meme-inspired crypto project. This crypto project will help...
Cuprum Coin (CUC), The Crypto of the Future, debuts on Bitforex and WhiteBIT exchange
On August 16/22, 2022, Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultrafine copper powder worth over US$60 Billion. After a successful pre-sale in October/November 2021, when Cuprum Coin company sold all intended 250,000 CUCs at $10 for 1 CUC, the IEO followed...
USDC Releases Its Assets Reserves Report As Other Stablecoins Stumble
Stablecoin issuers have been under the radar over the quality of the reserves backing the tokens they issue. Circle Internet Financial LLC (Circle), the issuer of stablecoin USDC, has released its reserves report as of July 31, 2022. A bold transparency statement on Circle’s website states that: “The stablecoins we issue are built to a higher standard. That’s why USD Coin (USDC) is always redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, and Euro Coin (EUROC) is always redeemable 1:1 for euros. Always”.
BullDogeChain’s Unique Platform Caters To The Future Of The Crypto Industry
BullDogeChain, a decentralized blockchain project, has created a unique platform that improves the scalability, security, and efficiency of current protocols to cater to the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. BullDogeChain guiding principle is “to take all the powerful, futuristic and practical concepts of previous blockchain generations, unify them, and then...
South Korea To Impose “Gift Tax” On Crypto Airdrops
South Korea is looking to impose a new sort of tax on cryptocurrencies. The East Asian country has remained on the news within the crypto space of late as it seeks to institute proper regulation of the nascent industry. Most recently, the South Korean government has been considering imposing taxes on crypto airdrops.
CBDCs Present The Strongest Use Case For The Digital Assets’ Ecosystem For Now, Says Singapore Financial Regulator
According to the Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Ravi Menon, the most promising use cases for digital assets are in cross-border payment and settlement, trade finance, and pre- and post-trade capital market activities. Menon said so while delivering the opening address at the Green Shoots seminar in Singapore on August 29, 2022.
