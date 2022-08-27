ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom in disbelief over Brandon Nimmo robbing HR from Dodgers

The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury

The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets

In what could serve as a preview for the 2022 NLCS, the New York Mets took down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field Wednesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. Jacob deGrom was sensational on the mound for the Mets, who now improve to 83-48 after the victory and […] The post ‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has struggled in recent games. And those struggles have forced his manager to move him down the lineup. The Yankees released their lineup on Monday, and it saw the struggling first baseman batting sixth. It’s the first time Rizzo has hit sixth in any lineup since his 2011 […] The post Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘You can’t gaslight us’: Yankees fans blasts Aaron Boone for ‘insane’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa take

New York Yankees fans have pretty high standards for shortstops after all the years they have been spoiled by the play of a guy named Derek Jeter. So seeing Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggle in fielding balls this season is only bound to force those same fans to march to Twitter with their virtual torches and pitchforks. Well, that’s exactly what happened Wednesday night following the Yankees’ 3-2 road loss in the series finale against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Phillies’ insane stat not seen since 1900 in demolition of Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies ended their three-game losing streak in the most thunderous of ways, destroying the Arizona Diamondbacks in Wednesday night’s series finale to the tune of an 18-2 score. The Phillies absolutely showed no mercy on almost every Diamondbacks pitcher they saw on the mound in the game, with nine Philadelphia batters finishing with […] The post Phillies’ insane stat not seen since 1900 in demolition of Diamondbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before

The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the […] The post ‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone

New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols

Alex Rodriguez teased a possible MLB comeback on Thursday while issuing a challenge to St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. Pujols has been red hot at the plate of late and is slowly approaching the 700 home run threshold. Rodriguez took to Twitter to joke about potentially making a comeback and joining Pujols on his […] The post Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole’s 10-word reaction to Aaron Judge monster 51 home run season for Yankees

Aaron Judge is in the midst of a special 2022 season. He is arguably the American League MVP front-runner at the moment. The New York Yankees superstar recently blasted his 51st home run of the year against the Los Angeles Angels. As eye-popping as his home run total is, Judge is doing more than hitting homers. He’s slashing a very impressive .297/.398/.667 with a 1.064 OPS as of this story’s publication. The home runs do stand out as Aaron Judge attempts to chase down Roger Maris for most long balls in a single season in Yankees franchise history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign

The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Ross Detwiler gets brutally honest about being Albert Pujols’ record-breaking HR victim

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols moved just six home runs away from becoming a member of an extremely exclusive baseball statistical club, as he knocked out his 694th career home run Monday night off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler in the third inning of the Cards’ 13-4 road win. With that home run, Albert Pujols also broke his tie with Barry Bonds for the most number home runs against different pitchers, making Detwiler his 450th victim.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022

By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
BOSTON, MA
