Jacob deGrom in disbelief over Brandon Nimmo robbing HR from Dodgers
The New York Mets are playing what easily could be a preview of the NLCS this year against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They entered Wednesday night with the two best records in the National League. However, the Dodgers have a commanding lead in the NL West. Whereas the Mets lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves is just three games. That made this matchup even more crucial for the Mets. Thankfully for them, they had their ace, Jacob deGrom on the hill.
Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury
The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now Pete Alonso and co. might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially […] The post Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets
In what could serve as a preview for the 2022 NLCS, the New York Mets took down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field Wednesday night to the tune of a 2-1 score. Jacob deGrom was sensational on the mound for the Mets, who now improve to 83-48 after the victory and […] The post ‘Maybe the best to ever pitch’: Mookie Betts reveals hardest part of facing Jacob deGrom after Dodgers’ loss to Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has struggled in recent games. And those struggles have forced his manager to move him down the lineup. The Yankees released their lineup on Monday, and it saw the struggling first baseman batting sixth. It’s the first time Rizzo has hit sixth in any lineup since his 2011 […] The post Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You can’t gaslight us’: Yankees fans blasts Aaron Boone for ‘insane’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa take
New York Yankees fans have pretty high standards for shortstops after all the years they have been spoiled by the play of a guy named Derek Jeter. So seeing Isiah Kiner-Falefa struggle in fielding balls this season is only bound to force those same fans to march to Twitter with their virtual torches and pitchforks. Well, that’s exactly what happened Wednesday night following the Yankees’ 3-2 road loss in the series finale against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.
1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Phillies’ insane stat not seen since 1900 in demolition of Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies ended their three-game losing streak in the most thunderous of ways, destroying the Arizona Diamondbacks in Wednesday night’s series finale to the tune of an 18-2 score. The Phillies absolutely showed no mercy on almost every Diamondbacks pitcher they saw on the mound in the game, with nine Philadelphia batters finishing with […] The post Phillies’ insane stat not seen since 1900 in demolition of Diamondbacks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before
The Minnesota Twins have ab absolute stud in relief pitcher Jhoan Duran, who’s been lights out for the team so far in his rookie year in Major League Baseball. And during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox at home, Duran showed once again why he’s become one of the best young talents in the […] The post ‘Makes me want to retire’: Michael Fulmer in disbelief over Twins pitcher’s insane 100mph pitch never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I copied much of it’: Joey Votto drops Albert Pujols admission that Cardinals icon will love
Albert Pujols, who is currently on a tear with the St. Louis Cardinals as he approaches retirement, has been one of the most impactful baseball players in the 21st century. People say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery; well in that case, Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto might have shown Pujols the ultimate form of love.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora teases September move fans have been waiting for
The Boston Red Sox, dead last in the AL East with a 62-68 record approaching the final month of the season, are longshots to make the postseason. But if Alex Cora’s words are anything to listen closely to, the Red Sox, despite sporting the sixth-highest payroll in the league with nothing to show for it, have hope for the future.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone
New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
Ex-Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez slapped with 85-game MLB suspension amid PED troubles
We won’t be seeing Carlos Martinez anytime soon. The former St. Louis Cardinals two-time All-Star was hit with an 85-game suspension by the MLB on Thursday, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Per Rosenthal, free-agent pitcher Carlos Martinez violated the MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and...
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols
Alex Rodriguez teased a possible MLB comeback on Thursday while issuing a challenge to St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols. Pujols has been red hot at the plate of late and is slowly approaching the 700 home run threshold. Rodriguez took to Twitter to joke about potentially making a comeback and joining Pujols on his […] The post Alex Rodriguez teases MLB comeback with 700 home run challenge for Albert Pujols appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gerrit Cole’s 10-word reaction to Aaron Judge monster 51 home run season for Yankees
Aaron Judge is in the midst of a special 2022 season. He is arguably the American League MVP front-runner at the moment. The New York Yankees superstar recently blasted his 51st home run of the year against the Los Angeles Angels. As eye-popping as his home run total is, Judge is doing more than hitting homers. He’s slashing a very impressive .297/.398/.667 with a 1.064 OPS as of this story’s publication. The home runs do stand out as Aaron Judge attempts to chase down Roger Maris for most long balls in a single season in Yankees franchise history.
Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign
The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ross Detwiler gets brutally honest about being Albert Pujols’ record-breaking HR victim
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols moved just six home runs away from becoming a member of an extremely exclusive baseball statistical club, as he knocked out his 694th career home run Monday night off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler in the third inning of the Cards’ 13-4 road win. With that home run, Albert Pujols also broke his tie with Barry Bonds for the most number home runs against different pitchers, making Detwiler his 450th victim.
JD Martinez reveals reason for big drop in HR production in 2022
By all means Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter JD Martinez is having a solid 2022 MLB season. After all, he just earned his fifth All-Star nod this year. That being said, it’s hard not to notice the significant drop in his production in terms of home runs. Last season, Martinez had 28 home runs across 148 games played. This season, JD Martinez only has a total of 10 home runs over his first 110 games.
