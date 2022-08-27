Read full article on original website
Sadly with two lanes opened it takes 30 minutes to get on base. So the clock starts ticking for most on the street. Real efficient and government waste of money !!!
ecori.org
On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens
WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now
The Rhode Island congregants who worship at the nation’s oldest synagogue won't be evicted, as a judge ruled in their favor Monday. But the yearslong legal dispute over the historic building and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions appears far from over.
Lighting the Way: An exclusive look inside a decaying RI landmark
T.J. Del Santo looks back at the history of the Conimicut Lighthouse amid efforts to restore it.
whatsupnewp.com
This Day in History – August 31, 1954: Hurricane Carol makes landfall in Newport
On August 31st, 1954, Hurricane Carol came ashore on the coast of Newport, RI with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph. In one hour, Carol destroyed 3,800 homes, sank or damaged 2,000 boats and yachts, and leveled almost all of the island’s powered and telephone lines. While...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Turnto10.com
Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
Injured Kayaker Rescued in Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Fire crews and other emergency personnel in South Kingstown, Rhode Island rescued an injured kayaker from the Chipuxet River on Sunday evening. Members of the Union Fire District and Kingston Fire District were sent to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman with unspecified injuries, according to a release from Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch.
Judge drops charge in Providence officer’s assault trial
The Democratic political candidate who accused her former Republican challenger of assaulting her outside the Rhode Island State House earlier this summer took the stand Tuesday.
People
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
ABC6.com
Retired Warwick K-9 Fox dies
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick Police are mourning the loss of Retired K-9 Fox. The department announced the loss on its Facebook page Monday morning. Officials said Fox started with the department in March 2012 until retirement in February 2019. Fox assisted numerous local, state and federal agencies, and appeared numerous times on LivePD.
ABC6.com
‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
rinewstoday.com
Clear Choice Dental Implant Center comes to Cranston (not Providence)
You’ve heard the commercials – All on 4 dental implants – new teeth in one day, etc. That’s the message of Clear Choice Dental Implant Center and the company is coming to the long-vacant space above Panera in Chapel View, Cranston. It’s technically on the 2nd floor, with Panera being on the first – and Staples around the building being on the 3rd floor.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
RIDOT replacing retention walls on I-95 in Cranston
The retention walls that have guarded I-95 in Cranston for more than two decades are getting a makeover.
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
Atlas Obscura
'The Wave'
While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
nrinow.news
Police believe rocks – not bullets – caused damage to three cars on Providence Pike in No. Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Kids throwing rocks on Providence Pike on Friday, August 26 are believed to have caused damage to three vehicles according to North Smithfield police, who were asked this week about widely-shared social media posts referencing possible shootings in the area. According to a report on the...
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions
UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
Healey Gives Endorsements in SouthCoast State Representative Races
Current Massachusetts Attorney General and gubernatorial frontrunner Maura Healey has made no secrets about who she wants to work with on Beacon Hill if she takes over the corner office this January. With two state representatives on the SouthCoast – Chris Markey (D-Dartmouth) and Bill Straus (D-Mattapoisett) – flanked with...
