ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 3

carribean life
4d ago

Sadly with two lanes opened it takes 30 minutes to get on base. So the clock starts ticking for most on the street. Real efficient and government waste of money !!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ecori.org

On Guard: Public Access to Westerly Beaches Tightens

WESTERLY, R.I. — Thomas Micele lives less than 2 miles from what he calls “the most beautiful beach in Rhode Island,” but between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from mid-June to mid-September he and the vast majority of Ocean State taxpayers have no access. A guard blocks the entrance.
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave

(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
SEEKONK, MA
1420 WBSM

Injured Kayaker Rescued in Rhode Island

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Fire crews and other emergency personnel in South Kingstown, Rhode Island rescued an injured kayaker from the Chipuxet River on Sunday evening. Members of the Union Fire District and Kingston Fire District were sent to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman with unspecified injuries, according to a release from Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naval Station Newport#U S Naval#Control Point#Commuting#The U S Navy#The Naval War College#Marine Corps
People

'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged

Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Retired Warwick K-9 Fox dies

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Warwick Police are mourning the loss of Retired K-9 Fox. The department announced the loss on its Facebook page Monday morning. Officials said Fox started with the department in March 2012 until retirement in February 2019. Fox assisted numerous local, state and federal agencies, and appeared numerous times on LivePD.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

‘This is what racism in journalism looks like’: LaFortune slams Providence Journal after photo choice

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune on Tuesday accused the Providence Journal of racist journalism. The journal published an article in Tuesday’s issue about the mayoral race. The photos used for candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley were professional headshots, while the photo used of LaFortune was one where she appears to be angry.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Clear Choice Dental Implant Center comes to Cranston (not Providence)

You’ve heard the commercials – All on 4 dental implants – new teeth in one day, etc. That’s the message of Clear Choice Dental Implant Center and the company is coming to the long-vacant space above Panera in Chapel View, Cranston. It’s technically on the 2nd floor, with Panera being on the first – and Staples around the building being on the 3rd floor.
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 hosts Democratic gubernatorial debate

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Contentious criticism marked the first televised debate among Democrats in the Rhode Island Governor’s race. The NBC10 debate Wednesday night was held at Johnson & Wales University in Providence. All five Democratic candidates including incumbent Gov. Dan McKee, Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, former CVS...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Atlas Obscura

'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions

UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
TIGARD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy