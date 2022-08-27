ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Sippican Women’s Club to hold fall meeting

MARION – Sippican Woman’s Club will hold their first Fall meeting on Friday, September 9 at 12:30 pm at their clubhouse “Handy’s Tavern.” The clubhouse is located on 152 Front Street in Marion. Weather permitting, they will meet in the backyard. This will be a...
MARION, MA
theweektoday.com

September events at the Mattapoisett Museum

MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett's Weird & Wonderful Summer Exhibit will only be around for a few more weeks. Inspired by the idea of a ‘cabinet of curiosities’ – a concept dating back to the 16th century – this exhibit will features and curious items from the collection, many of which have never been displayed.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Marion, MA
theweektoday.com

Music in the Woods Returns! – Saturday, September 24

Join us at the Lloyd Center for the Environment on Saturday, September 24 for the second Music in the Woods event, a free benefit for Lloyd Center members. Both Lloyd Center members and the general public are invited to enjoy a very musical afternoon on the Center’s trails and grounds of the Lloyd Center with musicians from the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, (musicians and themes to be announced).
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Calling all holiday singers for Sippican Choral Society

MARION – Christmas seems a long way off right now, but it’s almost time to start rehearsals for the Sippican Choral Society’s annual Christmas Concert, and the regional community choir is looking for singers. Everybody is welcome, including the young and not-so-young, experienced singers and those new...
MARION, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Volunteers#Carnival#Marion Cub Scouts Pack#The Town Administrator#The Town Party#Cultural Council
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
EASTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade

You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
PLYMOUTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theweektoday.com

Local scout improves library garden for Eagle award

The Wareham Free Library’s public garden just got a lil’ spiffier, thanks to one local Boy Scout. Galen Lauer made improving the library’s Children’s Learning Garden his Eagle Scout project. About a year later, the project is complete, and the garden’s already played host to many library programs over the summer.
WAREHAM, MA
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County

Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
theweektoday.com

Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools (AuthorsLive Event)

Join us for a thought-provoking webinar with bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, as she discusses her research and bestselling book, Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine. Register to participate in the live event on September 8th at 2 PM, or view the recording at the same link: Raising Thrivers.
DARTMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy