capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled
FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds. Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled. “While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement […] The post Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled appeared first on CapeCod.com.
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!
(HINGHAM, MA) You're invited to enjoy an evening under the stars enjoying food, dancing, and watching the Hingham fireworks display! Harbor Feast is back for another year of festivities celebrating historic Hingham Harbor. This year Harbor Feast is offering youth tickets, making this a fun, family event!
theweektoday.com
Sippican Women’s Club to hold fall meeting
MARION – Sippican Woman’s Club will hold their first Fall meeting on Friday, September 9 at 12:30 pm at their clubhouse “Handy’s Tavern.” The clubhouse is located on 152 Front Street in Marion. Weather permitting, they will meet in the backyard. This will be a...
theweektoday.com
September events at the Mattapoisett Museum
MATTAPOISETT – The Mattapoisett's Weird & Wonderful Summer Exhibit will only be around for a few more weeks. Inspired by the idea of a ‘cabinet of curiosities’ – a concept dating back to the 16th century – this exhibit will features and curious items from the collection, many of which have never been displayed.
theweektoday.com
Music in the Woods Returns! – Saturday, September 24
Join us at the Lloyd Center for the Environment on Saturday, September 24 for the second Music in the Woods event, a free benefit for Lloyd Center members. Both Lloyd Center members and the general public are invited to enjoy a very musical afternoon on the Center’s trails and grounds of the Lloyd Center with musicians from the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, (musicians and themes to be announced).
theweektoday.com
Calling all holiday singers for Sippican Choral Society
MARION – Christmas seems a long way off right now, but it’s almost time to start rehearsals for the Sippican Choral Society’s annual Christmas Concert, and the regional community choir is looking for singers. Everybody is welcome, including the young and not-so-young, experienced singers and those new...
Fall River Announces Emergency Water Service Shutdown
FALL RIVER — Some North Main Street residents in Fall River will not be able to use their tap water, after the city announced an emergency water service shutdown on Aug. 31 due to a water leak. The shutdown will be to repair the water leak, discovered on Wednesday...
theweektoday.com
Lace your shoes and zip your backpack, Tri-town students go back to school
At Center School in Mattapoisett, children arrived in buses with backpacks, lunch boxes and good spirits in tow, as Principal Linda Ashley greeted them at the front door for their first day back on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Students are returning this year to relaxed mask mandates and shortened quarantine guidelines,...
ABC6.com
Bear seen roaming around Easton
EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
Where You Can Watch The Plymouth Lighted Boat Parade
You're invited to the Lighted Boat Parade in Plymouth Harbor!(Photo from Plymouth Harbor Master) On the evening of Sunday, September 4th, the Plymouth Harbor will be lit up with lively lights for all onlookers to enjoy! The Plymouth Harbor Master announced the return of the Plymouth Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, and you're invited!
ABC6.com
Fall River alerts residents, businesses of emergency water shut down tonight
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Residents and businesses on North Main Street from Weetamoe Street north to Herman Street will be without water for several hours starting Wednesday night at 10 p.m. The city said the water shut down is to repair a water leak that was found on...
Fall River-Style Chow Mein Sandwich Even Better With This Added to It
Recently, we put the beloved Fall River-style chow mein sandwich head-to-head against the Salem-style chop suey sandwich, and it’s no surprise the SouthCoast staple was the winner. However, when discussing the Battle of the Bunned on the air, a strange-sounding suggestion began trickling in from the callers. “Well, have...
theweektoday.com
Local scout improves library garden for Eagle award
The Wareham Free Library’s public garden just got a lil’ spiffier, thanks to one local Boy Scout. Galen Lauer made improving the library’s Children’s Learning Garden his Eagle Scout project. About a year later, the project is complete, and the garden’s already played host to many library programs over the summer.
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live Music
(Photo by Kampus Production) (BROCKTON, MA) You're invited to the Greek Food Festival presented by the Annunciation Greek Church! This year the annual event will include live music by Athenian Entertainment, featuring Georgios Karatzas and His Orchestra on both Friday and Saturday evenings, from 6 pm until 11 pm.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
New Bedford Fisherman Drags Shark to Shore With His Bare Hands
New Bedford fishermen cast their lines into the ocean off Westport on Saturday night in search of striper fish, but they reeled in something a whole lot bigger. Michael Gil shared the story of his close encounter with a shark, and he caught it all on video. Gil and his...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
theweektoday.com
Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools (AuthorsLive Event)
Join us for a thought-provoking webinar with bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, as she discusses her research and bestselling book, Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine. Register to participate in the live event on September 8th at 2 PM, or view the recording at the same link: Raising Thrivers.
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
capecod.com
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
