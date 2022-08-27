ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades sounds off on the future of the Big 12

As the Big 12 prepares to open the 2022 football season this week, Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades appeared on the Waco-based YouTube broadcast of SicEm365 recently to discuss the future of the Big 12 Conference, a possible timetable for expansion, and if the conference will pursue a long-term media rights deal or a shorter one when for its new version of the Big 12 in 2025. Rhoades did emphasize by the end of the discussion that, "I'm still extremely optimistic about the future of the Big 12.”
WACO, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett Bulldogs Pull Off Upset Against Fourth Ranked Marlin

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldog varsity football team pulled off an upset victory over fourth ranked Marlin Friday, Aug. 26. In an almost four hour match, the Bulldogs pulled off an expected victory at home under the new lights. Bulldogs Head Coach and Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Athletic...
CROCKETT, TX
fox44news.com

Matchup between Marlin and Mart moved to Thursday

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The current shortage of referees has struck once again this week, as the game between Marlin and Mart has become the latest contest to get pushed back as a result. The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm...
MART, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
MART, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Waco, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Waco, TX
College Basketball
State
Oregon State
City
Memphis, TX
holycitysinner.com

Court Reverses Decision To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Baylor Student Seeking Tuition Refunds Over Pandemic Cancellations

Waco, TX – Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo [d.b.a Anastopoulo Law Firm] and co-counsel received a favorable decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversing a decision by a U.S. District Judge in Waco, TX, dismissing a lawsuit against Baylor University seeking refunds as a result of pandemic-related shutdowns by the university.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats

Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
WacoTrib.com

Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco

Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism

Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Arizona State#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Gatesville Messenger

Ted Nugent to play at local benefit, Sept. 10

Bare Bones BBQ will proudly present classic rock star Ted Nugent on the Bone Yard Stage in Gatesville on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a show to benefit the Friends Helping Veterans organization. Special guests will include Calvin Ross and the Dirty Groove Noise featuring Lexxi Garza. Bare Bones BBQ is...
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

One day left for Waco Police hiring applications, incentives

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is looking to hire 12 new officers and have pulled out all the stops to attract applicants including hiring bonuses and moving expenses. “We have seen very positive momentum with these hiring incentives,” recruiting Sergeant Chris Nall explained. The department says...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy