Baylor AD Mack Rhoades sounds off on the future of the Big 12
As the Big 12 prepares to open the 2022 football season this week, Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades appeared on the Waco-based YouTube broadcast of SicEm365 recently to discuss the future of the Big 12 Conference, a possible timetable for expansion, and if the conference will pursue a long-term media rights deal or a shorter one when for its new version of the Big 12 in 2025. Rhoades did emphasize by the end of the discussion that, "I'm still extremely optimistic about the future of the Big 12.”
messenger-news.com
Crockett Bulldogs Pull Off Upset Against Fourth Ranked Marlin
CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldog varsity football team pulled off an upset victory over fourth ranked Marlin Friday, Aug. 26. In an almost four hour match, the Bulldogs pulled off an expected victory at home under the new lights. Bulldogs Head Coach and Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Athletic...
fox44news.com
Matchup between Marlin and Mart moved to Thursday
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The current shortage of referees has struck once again this week, as the game between Marlin and Mart has become the latest contest to get pushed back as a result. The two teams were scheduled to play on Friday, September 2nd at 7:30 pm...
WacoTrib.com
Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
KWTX
VOTE: Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
holycitysinner.com
Court Reverses Decision To Dismiss Lawsuit Against Baylor Student Seeking Tuition Refunds Over Pandemic Cancellations
Waco, TX – Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo [d.b.a Anastopoulo Law Firm] and co-counsel received a favorable decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversing a decision by a U.S. District Judge in Waco, TX, dismissing a lawsuit against Baylor University seeking refunds as a result of pandemic-related shutdowns by the university.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats
Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
Thank You, God! At Last Killeen Texas Curbside Pick-Up Is Off Suspension
For all my people living in Killeen, Texas, I am very excited to announce to you that beginning today (Monday, August 29), bulk garbage collection services will be available at total capacity again. If you’re not exactly sure what that means, let me just ask you this: Have you found...
WacoTrib.com
Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco
Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
Angry Belton, Texas Mom Goes Viral With Video Reaction to Alleged Racism
Never mess with a mama bear or her cubs. That especially goes for Ashely Marie from Belton, Texas. Ashely has a daughter who attends School in Belton ISD. She posted a video on Facebook saying her daughter accidentally bumped into her teacher, who then said, "In America, we say excuse me”. She went on to say that the teacher assumed her daughter was from Mexico, and was condescending toward her and needlessly embarrassed her in front of her classmates.
‘Texas Today’ newscast makes history with first all-woman, all-Black anchors
Jasmin Caldwell, Taheshah Moise, and Ashley Carter made history earlier this year by become the first all-woman and all-Black news team in the U.S., hosting the popular morning show “Texas Today” in the Waco area. NBC News’ Joe Fryer spoke to the groundbreaking news team for NBC News NOW’s series, Flipping the Script. Aug. 30, 2022.
Killeen newspaper fired reporter for complaining about bug infestation, lawsuit says
The Department of Labor sued the Killeen Daily Herald Tuesday for allegedly retaliating against the employee.
Pursuit begins in Troy, ends with two dead in Fort Worth
TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A police pursuit that started in Troy ends with two people dead in Fort Worth. Troy Police said in a press release on Monday afternoon that the department received a general broadcast call about 6:19 p.m. Sunday for service in reference to a reckless driver. Civilian […]
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
$100 Million Waco housing project aims to bring affordable homes to Central Texas
WACO, Texas — Waco's Tax Increment Financing Board (Zone 4) approved a development plan Tuesday for a $100 million development at the site of the demolished Floyd Casey Stadium at South 32nd street and Clay Avenue. The project will now head to the Waco City Council for approval. The...
Gatesville Messenger
Ted Nugent to play at local benefit, Sept. 10
Bare Bones BBQ will proudly present classic rock star Ted Nugent on the Bone Yard Stage in Gatesville on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a show to benefit the Friends Helping Veterans organization. Special guests will include Calvin Ross and the Dirty Groove Noise featuring Lexxi Garza. Bare Bones BBQ is...
KWTX
One day left for Waco Police hiring applications, incentives
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police department is looking to hire 12 new officers and have pulled out all the stops to attract applicants including hiring bonuses and moving expenses. “We have seen very positive momentum with these hiring incentives,” recruiting Sergeant Chris Nall explained. The department says...
KWTX
Owners of Infamous Ink still waiting for their day in court after City of Waco cited them for defying COVID-19 closure order
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Zac and Chonna Colbert, who defied state business closure orders during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been waiting two years to defend themselves in court after the city of Waco cited them for reopening their Infamous Ink tattoo business. However, their long-awaited day in...
