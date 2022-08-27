ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
wdrb.com

Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
Wave 3

Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
WHAS11

Judges visit pre-law programs at 3 JCPS high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven judges visited three Jefferson County Public Schools Tuesday to talk to the students, to share their experiences and to answer questions. They visited the pre-law programs at Waggener, Seneca and Central high schools, and shared their stories on how they got to where they are now.
Wave 3

2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
WHAS11

Indiana State trooper helps deliver woman's baby

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One Indiana State trooper's quick, fearless actions while a baby was being born in her arms saved the life of the mother and her newborn in southern Indiana. Trooper Mackenzi Alexander responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 of a woman in...
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com

17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
WHAS11

House on Dixie Hwy up in flames

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vacant property and a currently occupied home were up in flames in Louisville's California neighborhood Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the early morning. Louisville Fire Department dispatched firefighters in the 1100 block of Dixie Highway at 4:25 a.m., by 4:28 a.m. they were on the scene, according to a LFD press release.
WHAS11

WHAS11

