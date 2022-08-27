Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
wdrb.com
Man found shot in vehicle Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division responded to the shooting on West Chestnut and 11th streets around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. The man, who age is...
Officials looking for identity of these subjects in relation to Dollar General fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Safe dispatched fire companies to 7427 3rd Street Rd. on a report of a structure fire at Dollar General on Aug. 21 around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large working fire. Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is actively investigating the origin and cause of...
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
‘This settlement offers a chance to act and to heal’: Louisville to receive opioid settlement funds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While observing International Overdose Awareness Day, the Louisville mayor announced the city will get $31.8 million in opioid settlement funds, and it will be paid out over 18 years. According to a press release, this money will go towards the city’s efforts to help those with...
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
Time running out for west Louisville residents to share input for new hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline is nearing for west Louisville residents to share feedback on the area’s first hospital in 150 years. Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries have partnered to build an Opportunity Campus at 28th and Broadway that will feature a new hospital. For almost four months,...
Judges visit pre-law programs at 3 JCPS high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven judges visited three Jefferson County Public Schools Tuesday to talk to the students, to share their experiences and to answer questions. They visited the pre-law programs at Waggener, Seneca and Central high schools, and shared their stories on how they got to where they are now.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in accident on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive. A spokesperson...
Police need help finding a shooter in New Albany, Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in New Albany early Thursday morning. Indiana police say his shooter is still at large and no arrests have been made. Around 2 a.m., officers with the New Albany Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block...
Wave 3
2 arrested in July homicide on E. St. Catherine St.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested two people in connection with a July homicide in the Germantown neighborhood. Josiah S. Hart, also known as Josie Samantha Hart, 37, of Louisville, and Gregory D. Rhodes, 52, of Louisville, are each charged with murder, theft of an auto over $10,000 and tampering with evidence.
Activists march on International Overdose Awareness Day, hope to see changes out of LMDC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crowds took to the streets of downtown Louisville demanding change when it comes to treatment of those struggling with drugs, also calling on the Louisville jail to do better after a string of overdoses. Dozens said when it comes to overdoses and drug addiction in general,...
Indiana State trooper helps deliver woman's baby
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One Indiana State trooper's quick, fearless actions while a baby was being born in her arms saved the life of the mother and her newborn in southern Indiana. Trooper Mackenzi Alexander responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 of a woman in...
LMPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal collision on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Preston Highway Tuesday. LMPD said officers responded to a vehicle accident on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6 p.m. near Leslie's pool supply store. When officers arrived, police said they found that a...
Wave 3
Madison, Ind. school resource officer under investigation for misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Madison Indiana’s school resource officers is on leave after a complaint about misconduct. Law enforcement is saying very little about the case at this time. Madison Consolidated Schools resource officer Timothy Armstrong was put on leave on Aug. 18, the same day a...
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
House on Dixie Hwy up in flames
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A vacant property and a currently occupied home were up in flames in Louisville's California neighborhood Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the early morning. Louisville Fire Department dispatched firefighters in the 1100 block of Dixie Highway at 4:25 a.m., by 4:28 a.m. they were on the scene, according to a LFD press release.
