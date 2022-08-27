Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO