Related
One dead in vehicle/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police and Fire responded to a fatal car/motorcycle collision on N. Greenacres Rd. & E. Alki Ave Wednesday afternoon. One person died at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will release details of the crash at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more info. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
'I don't feel safe' | Residents of homeless encampment near I-90 react to Trent Shelter opening
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of discussion, voting and zoning changes, the Trent Avenue homeless shelter is expected to open during the first week of September. However, the residents living at the homeless encampment near I-90 have mixed reactions to the decision. The city of Spokane announced Monday that...
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed
MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
spokanepublicradio.org
Washington Board of Health closes Spokane Health District administrator complaint
The Washington State Board of Health has resolved the case against the outgoing administrator of the Spokane Regional Health District. Amelia Clark was accused of illegally firing the Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz near the end of 2020. A complaint was filed with the state board of health,...
KREM
New bear sighting in north Spokane
A bear was seen near the old Fairwood Pool in north Spokane on Wednesday morning. It comes hours after a bear sighting near a Mead elementary school.
2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)
Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
WDFW Confirms Four Livestock Depredations in Smackout Wolf Pack Territory Near Colville National Forest
COLVILLE, WA - Since August 17, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed four separate wolf depredations in the Smackout wolf pack territory, located in the area of Colville National Forest in Stevens County. The WDFW says these depredations have affected three different livestock producers (identified as producers 1,2 & 3 below), resulting in two dead and two injured livestock.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
KREM
Pig Out in the Park returns to downtown Spokane
Pig Out in the Park is back in downtown Spokane starting today. It's the first time since before the pandemic.
KXLY
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
