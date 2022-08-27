ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in vehicle/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police and Fire responded to a fatal car/motorcycle collision on N. Greenacres Rd. & E. Alki Ave Wednesday afternoon. One person died at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will release details of the crash at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more info. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed

MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)

Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

WDFW Confirms Four Livestock Depredations in Smackout Wolf Pack Territory Near Colville National Forest

COLVILLE, WA - Since August 17, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed four separate wolf depredations in the Smackout wolf pack territory, located in the area of Colville National Forest in Stevens County. The WDFW says these depredations have affected three different livestock producers (identified as producers 1,2 & 3 below), resulting in two dead and two injured livestock.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

