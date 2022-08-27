ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Apartment complex fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
cilfm.com

Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale

A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport

PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
northcountynews.org

Accidental shooting reported at WSRC

An accidental shooting happened at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta on Sunday, Aug. 28. The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents page reported that around 11:30 a.m. that day the Sparta Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Conservation Police and Arch Air Medical were called for a gunshot trauma.
SPARTA, IL
KFVS12

New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive

A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
BELLE RIVE, IL
KFVS12

Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

After nearly 70 years of service, power plant in Joppa, Illinois, closes down

JOPPA, IL — Nearly 70 years of service is coming to an end. Wednesday, Energy Electric Incorporated, a power plant in Joppa, Illinois, is shutting down. The closure came three years earlier than expected. Now, employees and the surrounding community are tasked with transitioning forward. Vistra Energy, the parent...
JOPPA, IL
KFVS12

Old Town Cape reveals its 2022 Christmas ornament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape revealed its 2022 Christmas ornament. According to its Facebook page, the ornament will feature “B’Nai Israel Synagogue.”. When discussing this year’s choice, Old Town Cape’s assistant director, Andrea Hamm, said in a release, “We are thrilled how beautiful this year’s ornament turned out. The B’Nai Israel Synagogue building’s distinctive architecture has really been captured in the ornament’s design. We are excited to feature a historic property that has been repurposed into a thriving Downtown Cape business on the 2022 ornament.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

