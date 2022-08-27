Read full article on original website
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
WCAX
Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair. For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.
Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski
Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
NECN
Storms Bring Down Trees, Send Vermont Fair-Goers in Search of Shelter
For some homeowners, landscapers, and municipal crews in Vermont, Wednesday was a day for cleanup — after powerful thunderstorms roared through Tuesday evening. Several massive trees were uprooted on Sunset Cliff Road near Lake Champlain in Burlington. A short drive away, in Ethan Allen Park, a smaller tree and limbs fell on a recreation path. At Benko Kukobat’s place on Cayuga Court in the city’s New North End, a neighbor’s tree came crashing down right across his driveway.
WCAX
It’s all about the kids Monday at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair turns 100 this year, but Monday at the fair is all about being young. It’s Kids Day! And many children arrived prepared for a full day of fun. Feehan and Edwyn Cate showed up at the fair with a plan:...
Programs That Provide Meals, Check-Ins for Seniors in Rural Vermont Struggle With Fewer Volunteers
Fred Wilber has to navigate several narrow dirt roads in East Montpelier when he starts his Meals on Wheels route. In winter, they're slick with ice; during mud season, they're muddy and bumpy. He makes the trip each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rain or shine. Wilber took a reporter along...
mynbc5.com
Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency
WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
TripAdvisor Blog
4 best places to view the fall foliage in Vermont
There are so many ways to see fall foliage once the summer temps cool down—boat tours, train rides, road trips, and bike trails, among them. But the big question remains: Where to go? It can be a challenging seasonal phenomenon to nail down, given unpredictable cold fronts. But when it comes to Vermont, you can’t go wrong with a visit in late September or early October when the foliage is at its peak.
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
Dining on a Dime: Thai@Home Food Truck in Middlebury Specializes in Locals’ Favorites
Wanna Phasuk Filan met Carole Lavigne in 2011 in an exercise class at the Vermont Sun Fitness Centers' Middlebury location. Eleven years later, the two women are still meeting at the gym. But now they hang out in the parking lot, where Filan operates her food truck, Thai@Home. Lavigne and...
Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way
It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
mynbc5.com
North Country organizations commemorate Overdose Awareness Day
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Several North Country organizations are coming together on Aug. 31 to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day. The Champlain Valley Family Center, Alliance for Positive Health and MHAB are hosting an Overdose Awareness Day event at the MHAB Life Skills Campus in Plattsburgh. Attendees can get free...
mynbc5.com
Vermont host to International Workshop on Agritourism
BRANDON, Vt. — The International Workshop on Agritourism is in Vermont this week. The event is hosted by the University of Vermont Extension. The multiday conference includes hands-on workshops and networking welcoming people from all around the country and even the world. “We have international participants, we have a...
mynbc5.com
Burlington residents left without power, damage to clean up following Tuesday's storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A strong storm on Tuesday evening lasted about 30 minutes, but it left many without power for hours and much to clean up in Burlington's New North End neighborhoods. At one point, about 2,000 customers were without power across Chittenden County. One New North End family...
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
mynbc5.com
South Burlington school district adds 4 electric school buses to the route
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Tuesday is the first day of school at South Burlington High School and the district has rolled out new, all electric school busses. "(The) first one came through this morning and we're like 'Oh! It sounds like a golf cart,'" said Patrick Burke, SBHS principal. "You know it's really — I'm out here every morning and less fumes the better I suppose."
WCAX
Firewood prices ramp up around region
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - For those thinking about firewood as a home heating alternative to fossil fuels this winter, be ready for sticker shock. The demand for the wood is high according to some dealers and so is the cost to get your hands on it. “We are having a...
They've Got Our Backs: Chittenden County Depends on First Responders From the Vermont Air National Guard
The Burlington International Airport is home to one of the best-equipped fire departments in the state — the one attached to the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard. Its fire station across the runway from the airport terminal, at the edge of the tarmac, includes a...
WCAX
State-owned airports struggle to find operators for ground services
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two state-owned airports are struggling to find operators to run services on the ground. So what will happen if the jobs don’t get filled?. The state has been looking for what are called fixed-base operators the Morrisville-Stowe Airport and the Barre-Montpelier Airport without success. And...
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
