FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World champion dancers two-step into the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the Hub City received a visit by two world champion dancers- Trish Drake and Mike Spencer. The pair is currently the only Master’s Level couple living in the state of Mississippi. Along with that accolade, they are also three-time ACDA National Champions and the 2019 UCWDC Classic World Champions.
Made in Mississippi: Local players feel at home at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - From the first day Will Hall stepped on Southern Miss’ campus, he wanted to ensure his football team reflected the name of the University. Seventy-three players on USM’s roster are Mississippi born and bred, including 19 from the Pine Belt. Many of them rivals...
Hub City organizations collecting water for Jackson residents
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several groups and organizations in the Pine Belt are collecting water to send to Jackson to help residents get through that city’s water crisis. The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP is taking donations of water at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road.
Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced...
‘Brews and Bites’ tickets are officially on sale
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual “Brews and Bites” festival is approaching, and tickets are officially on sale. Walthall Park will be hosting local food trucks and different breweries on Sept. 10, so participants have the chance to mix and match their favorite flavors and find their ideal pairing.
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
Greenwood Plaza to offer space for new businesses
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Business owners needing space to grow may find what they are looking for at the Greenwood Plaza. The plaza is a commercial space that is in the process of being renovated. It will be located on Old Highway 11 in the Oak Grove area. Tony...
Oak Grove gears up for non-region rumble with Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Aikerien Hopkins was plenty busy in Wayne County’s win last week, spending most of his time in the Quitman backfield. “I think it’s a place you can play sideline to sideline and get a lot of tackles,” said Hopkins, a senior linebacker. “It’s like a game. It’s like rodeo where you’re chasing the cow down and wrapping him up. I just like making tackles, chasing the tackle down and that’s how I look at it.”
Laurel Block Party rescheduled due to rainfall
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Rain has been everywhere, and Jones County is no exception. In fact, the City of Laurel is delaying its block party originally scheduled for next weekend, Sept. 10. The new date will be a month later on Oct. 22. The reasoning behind the move is to...
Laurel Police Department collecting water for Jackson
City of Hattiesburg announces Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced on Tuesday its trash pick-up plans ahead of the incoming Labor Day weekend. On Monday, Sept. 5, City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed, according to the city. City of Hattiesburg sanitation crews will run an...
Sumrall residents invited to family-friendly, downtown events
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The town of Sumrall invites residents to enjoy and explore at a couple of downtown events this week. The first event is the quarterly Sip and Shop event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Nineteen businesses and vendors will line Main Street,...
Roger Wicker visit
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
Innova Prep teacher wins Golden Apple Award
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Innova Prep’s Carly Tubbs is TEC’s and WDAM 7′s first Golden Apple Award Winner for this new school year. Right before the Golden Apple Award surprise Monday morning, the school’s principal said Tubbs is what every teacher should strive to be. “She...
State, city officials reflect on lessons learned 17 years after Hurricane Katrina
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday was a beautiful and sunny day in the Pine Belt, but that wasn’t the case on this day 17 years ago. Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005, leaving mass amounts of destruction in its path. Billions of...
Candlelight vigil held to remember those lost to overdose
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, many people came out to Moore’s Bike Shop for a candlelight vigil, remembering those who have overdosed. “I hereby recognize the 31 day of August as International Overdose Awareness Day in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker...
Player of the Week: Laurel senior RB Caden Arrington
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a long list of Laurel running backs who were bruisers. Caden Arrington is shaking it up a bit in the Golden Tornadoes’ backfield, but just as effective. The senior rushed for 209 yards and four touchdowns to lead Laurel to a season-opening win...
City of Ellisville cleans up neglected properties
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville City Council has been working through some housekeeping this month, trying to make the city as beautiful as it has the potential to be. The city council recently notified property owners who have neglected their properties that they must clean up, or the city...
