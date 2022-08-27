Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Micron Unveils Plans For $15 Billion Chip Manufacturing Plant In Idaho
Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the memory chip maker unveiled plans to invest $15 billion in the construction of a new manufacturing base in Idaho.
McDonald's is fighting California's fast food bill
California lawmakers want more control over how fast food chains treat workers. Restaurants, including McDonald's, are fighting back. Earlier this week, the state's legislature passed AB 257, a bill that would create a fast food council to "establish sectorwide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions," for California's fast food workers. The council would include worker and franchisee representatives, among others. The new standards would apply to fast food chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior. Officials from the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights say the Victor Valley Union High School District...
Georgia officials agree to settlement over payment and processing of unemployment benefits
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials have agreed to proceed with an agreement to settle a lawsuit over payment and processing of unemployment insurance benefits claims after a press release nearly derailed the accord. In late June, the Southern Poverty Law Center disseminated a news release announcing that U.S....
CAL THOMAS: Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might be well positioned to...
Economist: Georgia farmers struggling with national, global challenges
PERRY — Georgia’s rural economy is being buffeted by national and global headwinds that are making it harder for farmers to make ends meet, an agricultural economist said Tuesday. Supply chain disruptions, trade wars, droughts across the globe, the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine are challenging...
Georgia Gov. Kemp won't have to testify to grand jury investigating 2020 election until after midterms
A judge has denied Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's attempt to quash a subpoena for his testimony before a special grand jury but agreed to delay Kemp's appearance until after November's midterm election. Kemp, who was subpoenaed to testify as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' criminal investigation into...
