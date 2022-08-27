ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Henry County Daily Herald

McDonald's is fighting California's fast food bill

California lawmakers want more control over how fast food chains treat workers. Restaurants, including McDonald's, are fighting back. Earlier this week, the state's legislature passed AB 257, a bill that would create a fast food council to "establish sectorwide minimum standards on wages, working hours, and other working conditions," for California's fast food workers. The council would include worker and franchisee representatives, among others. The new standards would apply to fast food chains with at least 100 locations nationally.
CALIFORNIA STATE
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.

A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior. Officials from the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights say the Victor Valley Union High School District...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CAL THOMAS: Will Gov. Youngkin be Number 9?

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been in office only seven months and already he is listed at number five in a Washington Post story about possible 2024 GOP presidential candidates. In an interview, I asked him to respond to suggestions in some quarters that he might be well positioned to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Economist: Georgia farmers struggling with national, global challenges

PERRY — Georgia’s rural economy is being buffeted by national and global headwinds that are making it harder for farmers to make ends meet, an agricultural economist said Tuesday. Supply chain disruptions, trade wars, droughts across the globe, the COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine are challenging...
GEORGIA STATE

