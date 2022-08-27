ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 that one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.

The fight broke out early Saturday evening at the mall. Police say the person in custody pulled a gun during that fight, which led to the mall being evacuated. No shots were fired, according to police.

Video: Man tries to grab child of yard in Ohio

Police say they chased the suspect and quickly took him into custody.

There are no other people in custody.

The suspect has not been identified. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 31

denny.maxwell
4d ago

They ruined Rolling Acres, they ruined Chapel Hill now they are ruining Summit Mall.

Reply(7)
18
Lisa Rallya Huml
4d ago

Nothing sacred anymore . Pretty soon all shopping with be on line and every kid will be home schooled

Reply
8
Chris Salerno
4d ago

will continue to happen also if we just sit complacent. once there's nothing left where they live they go destroy nice areas.

Reply
3
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

