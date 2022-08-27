Summit mall evacuated; gun pulled during fight

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Fairlawn tell FOX 8 that one person was arrested after pulling a gun during a fight at Summit Mall.

The fight broke out early Saturday evening at the mall. Police say the person in custody pulled a gun during that fight, which led to the mall being evacuated. No shots were fired, according to police.

Police say they chased the suspect and quickly took him into custody.

There are no other people in custody.

The suspect has not been identified. No injuries were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.