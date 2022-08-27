Read full article on original website
Darren Albertson
Darren Albertson 1/1/1963 - 8/29/2022 Darren J Albertson, Father, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and Friend was called back to his Heavenly Father on August 29, 2022. Darren was born on January 1, 1963 in Driggs, Idaho to Mark and Betty Albertson. He was the sixth of their seven children - Susan, Les, Wyatt, Monte, Jan, and Janean. He grew up in Ashton, Idaho, attending school at Ashton Elementary, Fremont Jr and Sr High School. He has always had a love of sports, participating in both basketball and football during his High School years. After Graduation he went on to attend Ricks College for a year before serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was called to serve the people of Fukuoka, Japan. He loved the language, culture, and people of Japan.
Sugar City to spend $10K on disc golf course equipment
Four Sugar City parks will soon be transformed into disc golf courses. That’s thanks to the Sugar City City Council setting aside $10,000 to purchase 18 disc golf course baskets to be spread throughout West Entrance Park, Mayor’s Park, Smith Park and the Bike Path Park. The parks are fairly close together enabling disc golf players to easily continue playing a round of disc golf, said the city.
Upcoming wild horse adoption events to be held in Boise and Blackfoot
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is hosting wild horse adoption events in Boise and Blackfoot in September. The events will offer 4-H handled wild horse yearlings for adoption. Since 2009, the BLM Idaho Wild Horse and Burro Program, in concert with the University of Idaho 4-H Extension Program, has...
Fire at Mt. Sawtelle in Island Park
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fire at Mt. Sawtell in Island Park. The fire may have started around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Ashton to create 'Drinking Water Facilities Planning Study'
The Ashton City Council will apply for a Department of Environmental Quality grant to help cover the cost of a drinking water facilities planning study. The study will determine the city's drinking water needs. The City Council made the decision during their monthly meeting Wednesday. The engineering firms Keller and...
Ashton City Council increases utility rates 3%
The Ashton City Council voted to increase its water, sewer and garbage rates during a public hearing held Wednesday. No one objected to the increase, said City Clerk Cathy Stegelmeier.
