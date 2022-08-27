Columbia Police host active shooter training Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia Police Department held two free active shooter training sessions Saturday.

The free sessions teach attendees how to respond in the case of an active shooter. Classes were open to the public with limited seating and required pre-registration.

Police Trainer Andre Cook taught the course. He showed the process for planning for an armed intruder and the decisions people need to make in the case of an active shooter.

"The public needs to be aware of their surroundings have that situational awareness and if you see something, say something," Cook said. "I'd much rather say something and be wrong than not say something and be right."

Attendee Emily Heartsong said she's grateful for the opportunity to learn, but wishes elected officials would implement laws to prevent active shooter situations.

"I was very glad to have a free course available to the community that's raising awareness and the concerning the need for all of our community to be prepared for anything to happen to anyone anywhere at any time," Heartsong said.

