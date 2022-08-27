ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 1

Related
abc17news.com

Tracking overnight stronger storms

Tonight: Two rounds of showers and storms will continue to make their way through Central Missouri tonight. The main threats will be strong winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. Strong downpours will also be associated with tonight's storms. The driving force for tonight's storm will be a cold front pulling in from the northwest. Overnight lows cool to the lower 70's.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking Monday showers and storms

Tonight: Showers and storms will continue to push to the southeast with a few isolated showers remaining along or south of I-44. Overnight lows cool to just above 70 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: A few isolated storms will begin to the southeast of I-44 by the...
MISSOURI STATE
ksgf.com

Storms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — There could be a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening across the Ozarks. Strong winds and quarter size hail will be the main threats. The National Weather Service says there will be two rounds of storms. The first will happen this afternoon mainly...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8

2 dead in early morning crash

Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch. Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books. The Missouri Library Association argues the law violates educational and intellectual freedom.
MISSOURI STATE
msn.com

Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
IOWA STATE
mymoinfo.com

Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
FARMINGTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
msn.com

The Best Sight In The World Is Actually A Road Sign That Says Welcome To Missouri

Dorothy had it right when she said, “there’s no place like home.” No matter where in the world we travel, there’s just something about coming back home to our beautiful Missouri. We can all probably remember that moment when we see the “Missouri Welcomes You” sign and the warm feeling that rushes over us. After all, we know all of the amazingness that awaits in our home state, something that visitors are just about to discover.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Most area counties in northern Missouri have unemployment rates below state average

Missouri’s unemployment rate is down to two point nine percent for July 2022 and most of the area counties have rates below the state average. Grundy County is at 2.8% in July, up from two point three percent in June. But the latest rate is nearly one percentage point lower than it was in July of 2021 (at 3.7%) The 2.8% was determined with 111 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,932 in Grundy County.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

WATCH: American Ethanol Clinches Shootout Top Gun With 207 MPH Run

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — American Ethanol is now the seventh-time Top Gun of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, with a Sunday run of 207 mph. After a strong Shootout performance on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a high of 199 mph, American Ethanol smashed that speed on Sunday, topping out at 207 mph. This is 14 mph faster than their high of last year, 193 mph, and 5 mph faster than their 2020 speed of 202 mph.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
FOX2Now

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

Federal prosecutors say the mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths. The indictment accuses Shana Gaviola and Julio Sandoval of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy