Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight stronger storms
Tonight: Two rounds of showers and storms will continue to make their way through Central Missouri tonight. The main threats will be strong winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. Strong downpours will also be associated with tonight's storms. The driving force for tonight's storm will be a cold front pulling in from the northwest. Overnight lows cool to the lower 70's.
abc17news.com
Tracking Monday showers and storms
Tonight: Showers and storms will continue to push to the southeast with a few isolated showers remaining along or south of I-44. Overnight lows cool to just above 70 degrees with winds out of the southwest. Tomorrow: A few isolated storms will begin to the southeast of I-44 by the...
ksgf.com
Storms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — There could be a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening across the Ozarks. Strong winds and quarter size hail will be the main threats. The National Weather Service says there will be two rounds of storms. The first will happen this afternoon mainly...
That loud boom was a F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
2 dead in early morning crash
Artemis engine issue discovered just hours before launch. Librarians in Missouri could face jail time over sexually explicit books. The Missouri Library Association argues the law violates educational and intellectual freedom.
msn.com
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 28, 2022. Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing...
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
MSHP confirms the identity of man who died at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Saturday’s deadly boat crash at the 13-mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died as a result of a boat crash on Saturday, August 27, at Lake of the Ozarks. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead after boat overturns at Lake of the Ozarks
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the situation at the 13-mile mark of the lake's main channel.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas
A fire destroyed a barn near the Osage River in Cole County on Tuesday. The post Fire destroys barn near St. Thomas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
Contractor Claims There are 3 Deep Underground Bases in Missouri
It's been rumored for decades and recently became a trend on TikTok. There are many who believe that there are deep underground military bases and that includes one former contractor who says there are 3 located in Missouri. I'm not a big fan of vague conspiracy theories which is why...
msn.com
The Best Sight In The World Is Actually A Road Sign That Says Welcome To Missouri
Dorothy had it right when she said, “there’s no place like home.” No matter where in the world we travel, there’s just something about coming back home to our beautiful Missouri. We can all probably remember that moment when we see the “Missouri Welcomes You” sign and the warm feeling that rushes over us. After all, we know all of the amazingness that awaits in our home state, something that visitors are just about to discover.
kttn.com
Most area counties in northern Missouri have unemployment rates below state average
Missouri’s unemployment rate is down to two point nine percent for July 2022 and most of the area counties have rates below the state average. Grundy County is at 2.8% in July, up from two point three percent in June. But the latest rate is nearly one percentage point lower than it was in July of 2021 (at 3.7%) The 2.8% was determined with 111 unemployed out of a labor force of 3,932 in Grundy County.
lakeexpo.com
WATCH: American Ethanol Clinches Shootout Top Gun With 207 MPH Run
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — American Ethanol is now the seventh-time Top Gun of the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, with a Sunday run of 207 mph. After a strong Shootout performance on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a high of 199 mph, American Ethanol smashed that speed on Sunday, topping out at 207 mph. This is 14 mph faster than their high of last year, 193 mph, and 5 mph faster than their 2020 speed of 202 mph.
Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday
ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
Is Missouri's Legal Weed Amendment Too Good To Be True?
Critics of Amendment 3 say it only helps Missouri's big Cannabis businesses maintain their grip on the industry
abc17news.com
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
Federal prosecutors say the mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths. The indictment accuses Shana Gaviola and Julio Sandoval of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.
Comments / 1