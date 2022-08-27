Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Lawsuit alleges University of Michigan law professor faced racial discrimination, retaliation
ANN ARBOR, MI - A Black University of Michigan Law School professor is suing the university, the law school and its dean, alleging she has faced racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation throughout much of her 19 years with the school. The lawsuit was filed Aug. 26 by UM Law Professor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Board deadlocks: Voting rights proposal not certified for Michigan ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. During a meeting Wednesday, the two Democratic board members voted in favor of certification, while the...
Detroit News
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
Detroit News
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
Thousands of University of Michigan nurses to vote on potential strike
A vote is underway to decide whether University of Michigan Health nurses will authorize their union to call for a strike.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor ranked No. 4 college with best student life in America
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan was recently ranked the No. 4 college in America with the best student life for 2023 by Niche. The rankings and review site bases its rankings on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and student reviews. “Top-ranked colleges have a positive, fun,...
rejournals.com
Michigan’s Farbman Group makes three new hires
Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group recently made three new hires at the firm’s corporate office. Nelly Couch was hired as a property manager to assist with the firm’s Michigan-based buildings under management. Couch brings years of experience working in the commercial real estate industry as a former director of operations for a commercial cleaning company.
Lawsuit: Wayne County airport discriminates against white employees
A reverse discrimination lawsuit alleges the Wayne County Airport authority has created a hostile working environment for white employees, calling them "racist" over legitimate business decisions, shutting them out of meetings, and giving preferential treatment to Black workers, job applicants and minority-owned businesses because of their race. "The effect has been Black...
Residents in Ypsilanti community frustrated by continued outage
As of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, DTE said 90,000 customers have been restored. The company anticipates 130,000 will have their power restored by the end of the day Thursday.
Detroit News
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Detroit News
New leader of Michigan Methodists' Greater Detroit District steps up to serve
These days, when stepping into the churches he oversees, Rev. Darryl Totty loves to greet others with a heartwarming phrase: “It is good to be in the heart of the district.”. There are actually 79 congregations in the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Greater Detroit District, of...
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers needed for University of Michigan study of link between environment, risk of health problems
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan is seeking volunteers for a long-term study on how the environment impacts the risk of developing health problems, such as cancer. Recruitment for the MI-Cares study will last at least six years. The team is looking for 100,000 participants ages 25-44 who will be studied for decades. The study will be conducted remotely, with some test kits being mailed in.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2
David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say
The Michigan Republican Party held a rally on the Capitol lawn Saturday — but not everyone was welcome at the festivities on public land. That’s raised serious concerns with First Amendment lawyers, journalists and the Michigan State Capitol Commission. After a lengthy and occasionally boisterous nominating convention at the Lansing Center, to which the Advance […] The post MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
Amazon cancels Ypsilanti-area warehouse, delays building new facility near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Last winter, online retail giant Amazon appeared poised to make a major expansion of its delivery network in Washtenaw County, moving to break ground on a new warehouse just outside Ann Arbor in 2022, while another proposed facility less than 10 miles away advanced through the governmental approval process near Ypsilanti.
