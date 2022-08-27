ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Board deadlocks: Voting rights proposal not certified for Michigan ballot

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. During a meeting Wednesday, the two Democratic board members voted in favor of certification, while the...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
DETROIT, MI
rejournals.com

Michigan’s Farbman Group makes three new hires

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group recently made three new hires at the firm’s corporate office. Nelly Couch was hired as a property manager to assist with the firm’s Michigan-based buildings under management. Couch brings years of experience working in the commercial real estate industry as a former director of operations for a commercial cleaning company.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Lawsuit: Wayne County airport discriminates against white employees

A reverse discrimination lawsuit alleges the Wayne County Airport authority has created a hostile working environment for white employees, calling them "racist" over legitimate business decisions, shutting them out of meetings, and giving preferential treatment to Black workers, job applicants and minority-owned businesses because of their race. "The effect has been Black...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Black law prof sues UM, alleging discrimination, retaliation

One of the first Black female professors hired at University of Michigan Law School has sued the university, law school and a law school dean, alleging systematic racism, gender bias and retaliation — charges the university called "meritless." The lawsuit, filed Friday in Detroit U.S..District Court by Harvard-trained UM...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Volunteers needed for University of Michigan study of link between environment, risk of health problems

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan is seeking volunteers for a long-term study on how the environment impacts the risk of developing health problems, such as cancer. Recruitment for the MI-Cares study will last at least six years. The team is looking for 100,000 participants ages 25-44 who will be studied for decades. The study will be conducted remotely, with some test kits being mailed in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football picks: Week 2

David Goricki, Rod Beard, Kameron Goodwill and Craig Yuhas of The Detroit News offer their predictions for the opening week of the Michigan high school football season. Goricki: Western (best bet) Beard: Western. Goodwill: Western. Yuhas: Western (best bet) Birm. Brother Rice at East Kentwood. Goricki: East Kentwood. Beard: Brother...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say

The Michigan Republican Party held a rally on the Capitol lawn Saturday — but not everyone was welcome at the festivities on public land. That’s raised serious concerns with First Amendment lawyers, journalists and the Michigan State Capitol Commission. After a lengthy and occasionally boisterous nominating convention at the Lansing Center, to which the Advance […] The post MIGOP restricting access to Capitol lawn for rally raises 1st Amendment issues, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned

Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
DETROIT, MI

