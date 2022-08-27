ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

CBS 46

Man killed while trying to stop car thieves at Midtown Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A community is on edge after another victim was shot and killed at a gas station in Atlanta. It happened Wednesday night in Midtown at the BP station on 14th Street. Officers say two or three individuals appeared to be trying to steal a car around 9 p.m. when the owner of the vehicle walked up. He was shot and later died at the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb County man arrested in Lithonia after standoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after a standoff with a SWAT team in Lithonia. Jason Travis Williams was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and violating a family violence order. Williams is accused of threatening to kill family members and law enforcement officials. When...
LITHONIA, GA
Lithonia, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Argument leads to fatal shooting of a Loganville man

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., August 30, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that an argument on Saturday in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County led to the shooting death of a Loganville man. According to a press release from GCPD, on Aug. 27, 2022 Gwinnett Police Bay Creek...
LOGANVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
ATLANTA, GA

