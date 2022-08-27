Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
According to the FBI, two associated with marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme were convicted of fraud and conspiracyCJ CoombsGalesburg, IL
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Related
CBS 46
Man killed while trying to stop car thieves at Midtown Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A community is on edge after another victim was shot and killed at a gas station in Atlanta. It happened Wednesday night in Midtown at the BP station on 14th Street. Officers say two or three individuals appeared to be trying to steal a car around 9 p.m. when the owner of the vehicle walked up. He was shot and later died at the hospital.
Atlanta police searching for man who shot victim in the groin after conversation, officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a man being shot in his groin just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Capt. Christian Hunt said police responded to the 1600 block of Jonesboro Road Southeast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Hunt said police looked at the surveillance...
fox5atlanta.com
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
CBS 46
DeKalb County man arrested in Lithonia after standoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after a standoff with a SWAT team in Lithonia. Jason Travis Williams was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and violating a family violence order. Williams is accused of threatening to kill family members and law enforcement officials. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Gwinnett man robbed at gunpoint, thieves steal 4 French bulldogs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta man says he was robbed at gunpoint inside his own home and the thieves got away with four French bulldog puppies. The victim spoke with CBS46 but wanted to remain anonymous for his safety. He says last week three men came to his...
CBS 46
UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
APD says a man is shot and killed after trying to stop car thieves at a midtown gas station
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a BP gas station in Midtown Atlanta. They responded to 329 14th Street to a person shot call. When they arrived, a man between 30 and 40 years old was found with a gunshot wound. Lt. Germain Dearlove of the...
CBS 46
Caught on camera: Man posing as maintenance worker, roaming house
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some scary moments were all caught on camera when a Marietta woman said a man who posed as a maintenance man entered her home while her child was inside. A good Samaritan across the street, who wants to remain anonymous, was the one who called the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Woman claims body found on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in NW Atlanta is her brother
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an Atlanta intersection. A body was found around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near a homeless encampment at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and James Jackson Parkway. Several people at the scene told CBS46 the victim grew up in the area. CBS46...
WXIA 11 Alive
Heavy police presence in DeKalb neighborhood
There's a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Longwood Court in DeKalb County. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
Victim’s family wants changes after 6 people hit, killed on same stretch of road in last 4 years
NORCROSS, Ga. — The family of a mother killed in a hit-and-run incident is now asking for changes to be made on the road where she died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Since 2018, six people have died along the same stretch of Singleton...
Missing Lithonia K-9 found with gunshot wound, had to be put down, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Argument leads to fatal shooting of a Loganville man
(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA., August 30, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that an argument on Saturday in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County led to the shooting death of a Loganville man. According to a press release from GCPD, on Aug. 27, 2022 Gwinnett Police Bay Creek...
CBS 46
Family and friends gather in Atlanta to remember 7-year-old killed in crossfire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening to remember a 7-year-old who was killed in crossfire in Northeast Atlanta. Atlanta police say Ava Phillips was struck during a domestic dispute at the Camden Vantage apartments. Family, friends, and those who heard of the tragedy released balloons in...
Woman says Clayton home is ‘unlivable’ after mold found in daughter’s bloodstream
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What do you do when your home is unlivable and your landlord won’t fix it? That’s one of the calls we get most frequently both at Channel 2 Action News and to the Clark Howard Consumer Action Center. That’s where Tameika Sanders called...
CBS 46
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
2 dead, 1 injured in Old National Highway crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was left with serious injuries in a two-car crash in Fulton County, authorities say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Old National Highway, south of Sullivan...
Comments / 0