ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A community is on edge after another victim was shot and killed at a gas station in Atlanta. It happened Wednesday night in Midtown at the BP station on 14th Street. Officers say two or three individuals appeared to be trying to steal a car around 9 p.m. when the owner of the vehicle walked up. He was shot and later died at the hospital.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO