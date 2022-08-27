Read full article on original website
Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
Crews battling wildland fire in southern Douglas County
GLENDALE, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) has initiated an aggressive attack on an estimated 3– to 5-acre wildland fire located about 7 miles north of Glendale, near Martin Creek Road. Current resources include three helicopters, one fixed wing air attack, four engines, one dozer, and a...
Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
Construction begins on Eugene's Downtown Riverfront; expect road closures and detours
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Monday, construction crews will begin building a southern access point to the Downtown Riverfront, along with a parking lot to serve for the recently opened park. The project will connect Annie Mims Lane to the intersection of 8th Avenue and Hilyard Street. Construction work will...
Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
Fire at Sutherlin Bi-Mart investigated as arson
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day
EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
With new head coach, Pleasant Hill hopes to bounce back after winless season
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Week 1 of the high school football season in Oregon is just days away. We visited the Pleasant Hill Billies Tuesday, who are under new leadership in 2022. It's a slogan found across Pleasant Hill High School: “Fear the Goat.”. Unfortunately for the Billies,...
King Estate donates 1000 lbs. of blueberries to Food for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery had a surplus of berries from this year's harvest. So, they loaded up a thousand pounds of blueberries and donated it all to Food for Lane County, the winter said Monday morning. Now, they're headed out to food banks throughout the area. "King...
'Just make it happen': Willamette High looks to improve on last year's 2-win season
EUGENE, Ore. — For most teams throughout the Willamette Valley, the high school football season kicks off this Friday. Last season, it took the Willamette Wolverines six weeks before they managed to win a game under new head coach Kevin Leonard. But this year, they expect that to change.
Community invited to join Springfield Police Department at Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is inviting the community to join them as they host the return of their Open House Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to meeting members of the Springfield Police Department, the department says community groups including NAMI...
Eugene Police Department directs their focus on DUII patrols as Labor Day approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) overtime grant. From August through the Labor Day holiday, EPD will have extra officers working to focus on DUII patrols. Patrols will begin August 17 and will continue through September 5.
Commissioners 'OK' Secure Rural Schools participation
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn County will once again participate in the National Forest and O & C Land Secure Rural Schools program. In May, Federal government officials announced Linn County will receive about $3.3 million in 2022. The Secure Rural Schools programs started 2000, after rural communities were affected...
Government offices located in Douglas County will close in observance of Labor Day
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are reminding citizens that government offices located in Douglas County will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those offices include:. Douglas County Justice Building. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Douglas County Museum. Douglas County...
Lane Education Service District holds annual welcome back event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the start of the school year just around the corner Lane Education Service District held their annual welcome back event. ESD provides staffing to schools in the district. Wednesday they held a welcome back event in person for the first time since 2019, because...
WellPath partners with SPD to provide medical services to those in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department and the city of Springfield have entered into a new partnership with WellPath to provide medical services to those in custody at the Springfield Municipal Jail. WellPath collaborated with Springfield leadership to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for the wellbeing of current...
