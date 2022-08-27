ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Post Register

Raft rentals and shuttles available this weekend for Boise River float

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise River float season officially ends on Labor Day, so raft rentals and shuttle services will be available Sept. 2-5. The Boise Fire Department reminds anyone floating in the river to plan ahead and bring appropriate gear, including good shoes and life jackets. Life jackets are required for children under 14 and are recommended for everyone. River water is still very cold and can disable even the best of swimmers.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

A look at the first day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is here!. At 6:45 a.m., the balloons were on the launch field. At 7:25 a.m., CapEd Kids Day got started at Ann Morrison Park and flew some of the kids in tethered balloon rides. Here's a look at the...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can’t Miss $3 Movies

Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies?. When we shared how many days of record setting heat Boise was in for this week, many of you said you were “over it” or responded with a simple “ugh.” If you’re trying to make plans that don’t involve baking in the sun, the movies could be the perfect escape! They are, after all, notoriously frigid.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise buys a mobile home park for affordable housing

It's not a new story, an old mobile home park goes up for sale and residents face losing their homes. We've heard this story a lot lately, as growth makes the land underneath these sites worth a lot of money. Last week the City of Boise bought the latest mobile home park in this situation, saying it is preserving affordable housing.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho

Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise balloons take flight on Day 2

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Day 2 at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is here, and the schedule is mostly the same. Balloons will begin to arrive at 6:30 a.m. and the first hot air balloon launch of the event happens at 7:20 a.m. Be sure to check back...
BOISE, ID
KLEWTV

Meridian man on this season of "Survivor"

Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think is the perfect way to...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian man killed in crash on Franklin Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A 41-year-old Meridian man has died following a crash on Franklin Road. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Joshua Trent crashed his motorcycle Sunday in Meridian and died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was pronounced deceased at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Ada...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
BOISE, ID

