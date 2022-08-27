Read full article on original website
Idaho Humane Society Hopes Someone Will Adopt This Senior Dog
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
Boise dog owner believes his dog was kidnapped and is being held for ransom
BOISE, Idaho — Most of us remember the joy of getting our first pet, something that Chico McKinney's son Chase remembers vividly after getting his first puppy a month ago. That is until his puppy went missing a short time after. On August 2, Chase's dog got out of...
Raft rentals and shuttles available this weekend for Boise River float
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise River float season officially ends on Labor Day, so raft rentals and shuttle services will be available Sept. 2-5. The Boise Fire Department reminds anyone floating in the river to plan ahead and bring appropriate gear, including good shoes and life jackets. Life jackets are required for children under 14 and are recommended for everyone. River water is still very cold and can disable even the best of swimmers.
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
A look at the first day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is here!. At 6:45 a.m., the balloons were on the launch field. At 7:25 a.m., CapEd Kids Day got started at Ann Morrison Park and flew some of the kids in tethered balloon rides. Here's a look at the...
Non-profit Bruce's Legacy recovered Jose Nunez's body from Lucky Peak Reservoir last week
BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to a non-profit from Wisconsin, an Idaho family now has closure. Bruce’s Legacy found 47-year-old Jose Nunez on August 22, after he drowned in Lucky Peak. “It's been a struggle,” said Nunez’s girlfriend, Sarah Gracia Mendoza. “It's been a long struggle.”
Man charged with arson after fire damages front yard of Boise Bench home
BOISE, Idaho — A man who was suspected of starting a fire at a Boise home was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. James Lemm was arrested after a preliminary investigation named him as a suspect in a fire that damaged a fence and yard of a home in the area of West State Street and North Clover Drive, on Sunday, Aug. 14.
9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can’t Miss $3 Movies
Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies?. When we shared how many days of record setting heat Boise was in for this week, many of you said you were “over it” or responded with a simple “ugh.” If you’re trying to make plans that don’t involve baking in the sun, the movies could be the perfect escape! They are, after all, notoriously frigid.
Boise buys a mobile home park for affordable housing
It's not a new story, an old mobile home park goes up for sale and residents face losing their homes. We've heard this story a lot lately, as growth makes the land underneath these sites worth a lot of money. Last week the City of Boise bought the latest mobile home park in this situation, saying it is preserving affordable housing.
'Outwit, outplay, outlast' | Idaho man set to be oldest contestant in upcoming 'Survivor' season
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is returning for its 43rd season and welcoming 18 new contestants to the island. Among those 18 brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives...
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
Spirit of Boise balloons take flight on Day 2
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Day 2 at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is here, and the schedule is mostly the same. Balloons will begin to arrive at 6:30 a.m. and the first hot air balloon launch of the event happens at 7:20 a.m. Be sure to check back...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Meridian man on this season of "Survivor"
Survivor has announced the 18 new castaways competing on the 43rd Edition, and joining them is Idaho resident, Mike Gabler. Originally from Texas, now living in Idaho, 52-year-old Mike Gabler is a heart valve specialist. "Working in the operating room under high stress, I think is the perfect way to...
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
CJ Strike Reservoir closes after fish die from heat
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho has had a hotter than normal summer, with this year setting the record for the highest number of days with triple-digit temperatures in the state. That number currently sits at 22 days. While the summer is not over yet, Idahoans have air-conditioned buildings they can...
Meridian man killed in crash on Franklin Road
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A 41-year-old Meridian man has died following a crash on Franklin Road. The Ada County Coroner's Office says Joshua Trent crashed his motorcycle Sunday in Meridian and died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was pronounced deceased at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Ada...
Year-long paving project begins on Eagle Road
Work will happen overnight, with road closures and delays starting at 10 PM and ending 6 AM on weekdays. On weekends, closures and delays will vary.
An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
