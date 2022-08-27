Butte High Senior Jack Prigge claimed the medalist honors at the Belgrade Invitational with a one stroke advantage. It wasn’t easy as Prigge followed Mondays 67 at Riverside Country club with a 75 on day two at the Cottowood Hills course to finish with a 142. Helena Capital golfer Joe McGreevey shot a 71 today to go with his 72 Monday to finish with a 143. Cooper Bourret of Bozeman moved into third with a 146 followed by Tye Boone of Skyview and Gavin Klien of Gallatin who tied for 4th at 147.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO