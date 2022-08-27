Read full article on original website
Bulldog Boys Soccer Beat the Heat and the Bengals
On Tuesday afternoon, the Butte High boys’ varsity soccer team, along with seven JV players, traveled to Helena to take on the Helena High Bengals in temperatures hovering around 94 degrees. Proving to be the same kind of fight as the last few years, both teams worked hard for the win with the Bulldogs coming out on top 4 – 3.
Jack Prigge Wins Belgrade Invitational
Butte High Senior Jack Prigge claimed the medalist honors at the Belgrade Invitational with a one stroke advantage. It wasn’t easy as Prigge followed Mondays 67 at Riverside Country club with a 75 on day two at the Cottowood Hills course to finish with a 142. Helena Capital golfer Joe McGreevey shot a 71 today to go with his 72 Monday to finish with a 143. Cooper Bourret of Bozeman moved into third with a 146 followed by Tye Boone of Skyview and Gavin Klien of Gallatin who tied for 4th at 147.
Bulldog fans to salute 1997 Silver, 1972 Golden and 3 Diamond B’s
Bulldog fans to salute Silver, Golden and Diamond B’s. Members of the Butte High School football team of 1997 will join the ranks of the Butte High Silver B’s on Friday September 23, 2022 before the Butte High Bulldogs take on the Missoula Big Sky Eagles in a Class AA contest which will be played at storied Naranche Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
