Motorcyclist killed in Felton crash
FENTON, DE – Police are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Fenton that took place...
Cape Gazette
Bicyclist struck in Long Neck hit-and-run
A bicyclist, 28, was injured Aug. 31 following a hit-and-run crash on Route 24 in Long Neck. The man was turning right onto westbound Route 24 from the Wawa parking lot about 8 a.m. when was he was struck by an SUV traveling westbound, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Maryland Man Killed in Felton Motorcycle Crash
firststateupdate.com
Rider Succumbs To Injuries Suffered In Monday Crash
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian killed crossing Route 299 in Middletown
A 42-year-old woman is dead after police said she was hit by a car on Route 299 in Middletown Monday morning. New Castle County Police said the unidentified woman was crossing Middletown-Odessa Road near Gloucester Blvd. at around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 when she was struck by a Kia Sorento driven by another 42-year-old woman.
WBOC
Officers Cleared in Deadly Somerset County Police-involved Shooting
WESTOVER, Md. - The officers involved in a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in April in Somerset County have been cleared following an investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. The attorney general's office on Wednesday announced the findings of its investigation into the April 25 shooting. According to the...
WMDT.com
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
WBOC
Police Make 11th Arrest in Connection With Cambridge Homicide
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police on Friday announced that the 11th arrest has been made in connection with a July 4 shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead in Cambridge. Zakai Curtis, 18, was located and arrested in Easton and charged in connection with the murder of Tyuane Johnson,...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Struck And Killed In Middletown Early Monday
WBOC
Man Dies After Car Crashes into Pole in Dover
DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police. Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
WBOC
Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Wilmington Man's Arrest on Drug and Weapons Charges
DOVER, Del. - A Wilmington man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges following an early Wednesday morning traffic stop in Dover. Dover police said that shortly after 1 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation near the intersection of West Division and South New street. Officers said they made contact with 23-year-old Omar Anderson and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police said a search of the vehicle yielded a 9mm Taurus handgun, which had been concealed inside of the glove compartment, and approximately 4 grams of marijuana. Anderson was taken into custody without incident.
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Seaford area on Saturday morning. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 6:10 a.m., a white 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just north of Camp Road. At this time, a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway traveling at a slower speed, in front of the Jeep. The operator of the Jeep swerved to the left in an attempt to maneuver around the Sierra to avoid striking it. The operator of the Jeep was unable to avoid striking the truck and the front right of the Jeep struck the left rear of the Sierra. As a result of the collision the Jeep rotated in a clockwise direction and began sliding sideways, until it flipped. The Jeep came to rest upright in the grass median.
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
WBOC
Delaware State Police Phone Number Used in Spoofed Phone Number Scam
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are alerting the public to a recurring phone scam involving a “spoofed phone number.”. Several people have reported received phone calls from a Delaware State Police-issued telephone number. Only the number appears on the caller ID; if that number is looked up, it shows that it is a valid Delaware State Police phone number.
WGMD Radio
Ocean View Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation
An Ocean View woman is facing drug related charges following a recent investigation into drug sales that police said began several months ago. Ocean View Police said Tuesday that a search was executed recently at a home on West Avenue that resulted in seizure of more than 1,000 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected fentanyl pills and more than 45-thousand dollars in cash.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Woman Killed In Tragic Accident On Wednesday
msn.com
Former Delaware political candidate killed, 2 injured in Hartly-area crash
A former Delaware political candidate died and two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday in a two-car crash near Hartly, Delaware State Police said. Troopers were called to Brittney Lane and Halltown Road (Route 8) just after 5:15 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, they found 67-year-old Catherine Samardza, the driver of a Toyota Corolla, and her passenger badly injured, and the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck slightly hurt.
