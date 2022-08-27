Read full article on original website
BerryDanielRevel2022
4d ago
yes I agree it does ruin people's minds. but, why are they doing it in the first place? dealers don't push drugs on people. people choose to do it for the first time. how about the world is messed up beyond belief it is decayed already to the point where people are soulless! couple that with doing drugs and there you have it revelation
wabi.tv
Police shoot man after apartment complex incident in Oxford County
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - The office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating after two officers shot a man in Oxford County after an incident Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex in Mexico, Maine, around 3:40 p.m. Two officers fired shots at a man who was...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
The sheriff's office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.
Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
manchesterinklink.com
State wants Kayla Montgomery to prove she is drug free in compliance with bail conditions, after 3 contacts with police
MANCHESTER, NH – The state is questioning whether Kayla Montgomery is abiding by bail conditions that order her not to use drugs and also participate in a drug treatment program after police had contact with her in three incidents in August where drugs were seized. Senior Assistant Attorney General...
foxbangor.com
Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted
DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
WPFO
Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
wabi.tv
Maine man killed in Saco crash
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
capecod.com
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
wgan.com
Part of Maine Turnpike closes due to ‘police incident’
Part of the Maine Turnpike was shut down late Thursday morning due to police activity. An initial alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority said that “motorist traveling northbound to Gray Exit 63 be advised the road is currently close due to a police incident.”. The MTA put out an...
wabi.tv
Suspect in Norway fire appears in court
NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - The suspect in a weekend fire in Norway is being held on $15,000 bail. Katrina O-Connor facing a judge Wednesday for her arraignment. Court documents say O’Connor allegedly set fire to her apartment building by pouring gasoline on her bed and setting it on fire.
WNYT
Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep
Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
WPFO
Greene man sued by town, facing thousands in fines for illegal junkyard and flea market
GREENE (WGME) - After issuing thousands of dollars in fines, the town of Greene is suing a man in town for an illegal junkyard and flea market. Since 2007, George Stanley has been cited three times for violating the town's junkyard and flea market ordinances. Now, for the second time,...
WPFO
Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin arrested in Boston
BOSTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin was arrested in Boston. Jennifer Shaker, 33, of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA's South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of what is believed...
WMUR.com
Derry man killed 42 years ago while working at Salem hotel; case still unsolved
SALEM, N.H. — It's been 42 years since a Derry man was killed while working at a Salem hotel and the case is still unsolved. Investigators said Henry Travers Jr., was working as a night clerk at the Fireside Motel on Route 28 which is now the side of the Home Depot.
wabi.tv
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man
We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
