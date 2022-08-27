ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

BerryDanielRevel2022
4d ago

yes I agree it does ruin people's minds. but, why are they doing it in the first place? dealers don't push drugs on people. people choose to do it for the first time. how about the world is messed up beyond belief it is decayed already to the point where people are soulless! couple that with doing drugs and there you have it revelation

wabi.tv

Police shoot man after apartment complex incident in Oxford County

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - The office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating after two officers shot a man in Oxford County after an incident Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the Sunvalley Circle Apartment complex in Mexico, Maine, around 3:40 p.m. Two officers fired shots at a man who was...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
LOVELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
foxbangor.com

Man who hit couple on motorcycle indicted

DOVER FOXCROFT — The Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowdoin man charged with hitting a couple on a motorcycle and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say Edward McGuire,62, was driving on the Boardman Road in Madison and failed to stop at a stop sign in May.
MADISON, ME
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury

At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

Man found unconscious after assault and robbery in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a man was assaulted and robbed in Portland on Tuesday. Officers responded to Cumberland Avenue near Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unconscious man on a sidewalk. Police say the 27-year-old Portland man, who is experiencing homelessness, was the victim...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man killed in Saco crash

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
SACO, ME
capecod.com

Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
SANDWICH, MA
wgan.com

Part of Maine Turnpike closes due to ‘police incident’

Part of the Maine Turnpike was shut down late Thursday morning due to police activity. An initial alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority said that “motorist traveling northbound to Gray Exit 63 be advised the road is currently close due to a police incident.”. The MTA put out an...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Suspect in Norway fire appears in court

NORWAY, Maine (WABI) - The suspect in a weekend fire in Norway is being held on $15,000 bail. Katrina O-Connor facing a judge Wednesday for her arraignment. Court documents say O’Connor allegedly set fire to her apartment building by pouring gasoline on her bed and setting it on fire.
NORWAY, ME
WNYT

Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep

Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
WPFO

Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WGME) -- A Maine woman suspected of trafficking heroin was arrested in Boston. Jennifer Shaker, 33, of Lewiston was detained by transit police at the MBTA's South Station bus terminal. According to authorities, Shaker was found to be in the possession of over 20 grams of what is believed...
BOSTON, MA
wabi.tv

Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Woman Unites Strangers in Freeport to Search the Area for Missing Man

We've been lucky with amazing weather pretty much every single weekend of Summer 2022, which has seen many Mainers take advantage and either hit the beach for some sun and relaxation or rivers and lakes to take their boats and kayaks out for some adventure. And that seems to be what New Gloucester resident Seth Vosmus had planned this past weekend when he took his truck to Porter's Landing in Freeport.
FREEPORT, ME
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT

