Payson, UT

kjzz.com

Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft. Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26. The police […]
SANDY, UT
Payson, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Payson, UT
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
ABC4

SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

