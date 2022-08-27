Read full article on original website
ksl.com
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect jailed after wild chase ends in fiery crash, arrest caught on camera
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man is facing 16 charges, five of them felonies, after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 45-minute chase in a stolen pickup truck, which ultimately caught on fire, police say. The incident began at about 10...
kjzz.com
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft. Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26. The police […]
SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
Gephardt Daily
Online gamer, 18, arrested in Ephraim after admitting to making online threat to shoot up school
EPHRAIM, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he admitted making an online threat to shoot up a school. Suspect Maximus Coby Johnson was located on the Snow College campus, in Ephraim, and taken into custody by officers of the Snow College Police Department.
KSLTV
Driver arrested after speeding, crashing into multiple things in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A driver was arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI after police say the vehicle crashed into multiple things and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Sandy. The incident happened on 11100 South, near the railroad tracks at 300 East, at approximately 1 a.m.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Two men, teenage girl arrested in connection to aggravated robbery at SLC hotel
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred early Sunday morning. At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from the victim who claimed two men assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car. The...
Gephardt Daily
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
Gephardt Daily
Three in custody after alleged assault, robbery of teen in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are in custody after Salt Lake City police alleged the trio was responsible for the planned assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy. Arrested in the case were 28-year-old Anthony Penegar, 29-year-old Jayson Boal, and a 17-year-old...
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
Woman struck by arrow walking in West Valley City parking lot
A woman walking in a West Valley City Walmart parking lot was surprisingly struck by an arrow on Saturday.
kjzz.com
SWAT responds to 'suspicious circumstance' under interstate overpass
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The SWAT team has been called out after reports of a suspicious vehicle underneath an interstate overpass in downtown Salt Lake. Several officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to an area on 200 South underneath I-15 around 600 West on Tuesday afternoon.
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Orem Police arrest man after finding explosives in trailer
A man was arrested Thursday, then had charges added to his booking Friday after his employer found explosives in the company-owned trailer he was living in.
Provo siblings killed by SUV that drove onto sidewalk
Two siblings and a driver of a vehicle died in Provo Monday morning after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the children.
WATCH: Body camera video shows actions leading to theft suspect's death
The Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera video showing what led to the death of a theft suspect in their custody earlier this month.
kjzz.com
Officers had just dropped off suspect at detox before fatal struggle with SLC Police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The man who died after a struggle with Salt Lake City Police earlier this month had just been dropped off at a detox facility by officers from a different city. 35-year-old Nykon Brandon went unconscious and later died after fighting with officers near 350...
