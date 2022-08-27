Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 81-46 overall and 42-19 at home. The Astros have a 49-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has gone 29-35 in road games and 66-59 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .599. Alex Bregman is 15-for-39 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 42 extra base hits (20 doubles and 22 home runs). Ramon Urias is 10-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (finger), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)