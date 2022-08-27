ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGNsU_0hY63Kq900

Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Houston Astros leading the series 1-0.

Houston is 81-46 overall and 42-19 at home. The Astros have a 49-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Baltimore has gone 29-35 in road games and 66-59 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .391 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .599. Alex Bregman is 15-for-39 with six doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 42 extra base hits (20 doubles and 22 home runs). Ramon Urias is 10-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Ryan Pressly: 15-Day IL (neck), Chas McCormick: day-to-day (finger), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
Pinstripe Alley

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is no longer a viable option for the Yankees

Almost three months ago, I penned a piece about Yankees starting shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa declaring that IKF had been exactly what the team planned for him to be: “good enough.” While acknowledging that it sounded like I was damning him with faint praise, the truth was that “good enough” represented an upgrade at the position. With the top shortstop prospects struggling and more pressing needs in the outfield and pitching staff, Kiner-Falefa kept the position from being a major hole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies pounded 22 hits, scored 18 runs and did basically anything they wanted offensively in an 18-2 drubbing of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Yet surprisingly, the story was about the pitching. Left-hander Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one run, giving the Phillies another rotation option during the stretch run. He walked none and struck out six, carving through the D-backs lineup with ease. “We needed a ‘W’ today and that’s what we did,” Falter said. “The bats were fantastic, I went out and did my job and gave us a chance to win.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Travis Lakins
Person
Josh James
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Carson Strong news

The Philadelphia Eagles saw big things out of Nevada quarterback Carson Strong this offseason. However, they didn’t see enough to keep him on the roster heading into the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles announced that they had cut Strong, along with several other players, to trim their roster before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
68K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy