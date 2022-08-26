ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsuathletics.com

Lauren VanderWal and Maddy Benoit Earn GLIAC Players of the Week Honors

DETROIT -- A pair of Wayne State University volleyball standouts were named GLIAC Players of the Week as announced by the league on Tuesday. Graduate outside hitter Lauren VanderWal (Caledonia, Mich.) earned Offensive Player of the Week accolades, while senior libero Maddy Benoit (Farmington, Mich. / Mercy) was selected as the Defensive Player of the Week.
DETROIT, MI
wsuathletics.com

Cross Country Teams Appear in Preseason Regional/National Polls

DETROIT -- As we inch closer to the season-opening meet for the Wayne State University men's and women's cross country teams, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its preseason regional and national polls. Both Warrior squads appeared in the top six of the Midwest Region and were included in the top-25 of the national poll.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy