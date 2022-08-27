Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
$799K Spanish-Mediterranean 'jewel' for sale in San Antonio's Woodlawn Lake
Peek inside this Mediterranean escape tucked away in San Antonio.
San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center
The $450 million Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is set to take over the historic Crockett and Woolworth buildings.
New San Antonio farmer's market grows outside of Wonderland of the America's
Starting this Saturday.
Northside San Antonio bakery Sol y Luna to close after 14 years
Its final day is this Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hugman's Oasis now offers tiki to-go drinks for River Walk strolls
River Walk visitors can now stroll the famed waterway with a tiki drink in hand.
KSAT 12
The top 10 commercial San Antonio water users
SAN ANTONIO – The largest consumers of water in San Antonio use an extraordinary amount of water throughout the year — but it is only a fraction compared to residents. According to the Water City SA FAQ section, commercial, industrial, and institutional users account for about 29% of San Antonio Water System usage each year.
devinenews.com
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Look: Anticipated San Antonio restaurant Carriqui delivers well-executed fare, stylish vibes
Although the building languished in development limbo for years, this first exposure to the restaurant's new look and culinary offerings suggests it's been worth the wait.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Giant Lanterns Will Soon Illuminate This Iconic Texas Destination
The event is free and family-friendly.
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio’s estranged relationship with actor Armie Hammer after his fall
Intense allegations were made against the actor.
Texas Study Finds ‘Massive Amount’ of Toxic Wastewater With Few Options for Reuse
Oil and gas extraction in the Permian Basin of arid West Texas is expected to produce some 588 million gallons of wastewater per day for the next 38 years, according to findings of a state-commissioned study group—three times as much as the oil it produces. The announcement from the...
Viral Video Shows Texas Boat Tour Awkwardly Floating Past Small Graduation
"SA don't play about them boat rides."
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
5 Crazy Different Texas Ghost Tours You Can Take!
This is not your typical Ghost Tour! Does that even make sense? What do you think of when you hear about a GHOST tour? Do you think of just entering a house and walking around it? Maybe getting into a car and hitting up different sights. Or, maybe just walking from building to building and taking pics with your phone. From segways to bats, these 5 crazy Ghost tours are a little different.
Iconic Austin Restaurant Known For Cheeky Signs Is Expanding Across Texas
El Arroyo could be coming to a city near you!
National non-profit spends weekend packing supplies for San Antonio-area foster children
SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of volunteers spent their time helping South Texas foster children. A national non-profit held its first event here in San Antonio this weekend packing duffle bags of critical supplies. Packing bags is easy in the assembly lines formed in a room at the Embassy Suites...
Comments / 0