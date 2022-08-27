NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court. A group of 15 to 20 people, many of whom were from out of state, were reportedly protesting the eviction, along with trespassing and obstructing.

