21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
As communities grieve, questions remain about murder-suicide involving Avon Police Sgt.
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The grieving process continues for the close-knit community of East Granby in the wake of a murder-suicide involving two prominent public servants. The tragedy is also sparking questions about what the Avon Police knew about the Sergeant who pulled the trigger. FOX61 has reached out...
BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING
#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
New Haven police particularly concerned after latest homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting as part of a long-standing beef took one life and injured another on Monday in New Haven. Police discussed Tuesday why they are so concerned about this particular shooting. Michael Judkins, 26, was killed and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in...
Fairfield man who threw smoothie at employee sued for $7,500
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Fairfield man accused of throwing a smoothie at an employee of a business and saying a racial slur has agreed to pay $7,500 in damages in a recent lawsuit. An employee of Robek's sued Jim Iannazzo for the incident in January 2022, which was caught...
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Teen in custody after striking Naugatuck police cruiser with stolen car: Police
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon after their cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck, according to police. The stolen vehicle struck the police cruiser on Elm Street and continued into the downtown area, where police said the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran off.
WATCH: Naugatuck cruiser crunched by 15-year-old driving stolen car
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck police officer is lucky to be OK after her cruiser was rammed by a 15-year-old in a stolen car late Tuesday afternoon. The teen now faces several charges in connection to the car theft and the crash. Naugatuck police also released dash cam footage...
NY man accused of taking baby, mom in Ansonia arraigned, could face more charges
A New York man accused of abducting his infant daughter and her mother in Ansonia was arraigned in Derby Superior Court Monday where his bond was set at $50,000.
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
Ansonia PD: Woman, 6-month-old girl found safe following abduction
The Ansonia Police Department says a 22-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl have been found safe after being abducted by the girls' father Saturday.
Middletown Woman Sentenced For Seriously Assaulting Infant Granddaughter
A Hudson Valley grandmother has been sentenced to prison for seriously assaulting her 7-month-old granddaughter leaving her blind and with brain damage. Orange County resident Kimberly Bennett, age 46, of Middletown, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years post-release supervision on Tuesday, Aug. 30. On Wednesday, Oct....
Plea For Peace Follows Mango’s Murder
On the Lincoln-Bassett courts, he was known as “Mango” who “got right” with a winning team. In the recording studio, where he was known as “Young Klean,” he found “time to heal.”. His real name was Michael Judkins. He...
2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police
NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court. A group of 15 to 20 people, many of whom were from out of state, were reportedly protesting the eviction, along with trespassing and obstructing.
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
