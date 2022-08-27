ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

DoingItLocal

BRIDGEPORT POLICE ARREST BRONX RAPPER FOR A SECOND SHOOTING

#Bridgeport Police Press Release–A 21 year-old female who fired multiple gunshots out of a window of a William St. home in June, and then barricaded herself inside, has been arrested for taking part in another shooting in Bridgeport in February of this year. Nilah Bowie, DOB: 12/30/00, of 1872...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood.  A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police particularly concerned after latest homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A shooting as part of a long-standing beef took one life and injured another on Monday in New Haven. Police discussed Tuesday why they are so concerned about this particular shooting. Michael Judkins, 26, was killed and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody

STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
EAST GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

2 people arrested in Norwalk during eviction: Police

NORWALK, Conn. — Two people were arrested on Monday after a group gathered outside a home in Norwalk while a state marshal was attempting to serve an eviction order. Norwalk police said that they responded to a 911 call around 9:06 a.m. from the marshal at Sylvester Court. A group of 15 to 20 people, many of whom were from out of state, were reportedly protesting the eviction, along with trespassing and obstructing.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
WATERBURY, CT
bronx.com

Maria Rosado, 37, Murdered

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 0021 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two (2) persons, shot in the vicinity of E. 170th Street and College Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two (2) persons, shot inside a...
BRONX, NY
FOX 61

FOX 61

