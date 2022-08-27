ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month

Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
NASHVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
RUSHVILLE, IN
#Severe Weather
WISH-TV

Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a home on Forsythia Lane, Fishers Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of the deceased, the release says.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
WHITELAND, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington man arrested for College Mall bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police received reports of a bomb threat at a Target store located inside College Mall in Bloomington. According to a statement, police received the report Monday around 7:20. When officers arrived, they found Rama Asuri, 41, of Bloomington, in front of the store. Asuri told...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WISH-TV

Suspect arrested for shooting on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made of a 27- year-old man who fatally shot a woman on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died on Aug. 26 as 27-year-old...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police confirm cause of death of Connersville man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police confirmed the death of a Connersville man found in a cemetery as a result of a gunshot wound. According to a statement, an autopsy was performed on the body of Thomas Combs, 53. Combs was found in the early morning of Aug. 17 in...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Sheriff releases surveillance photos of school bus vandals near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the people who vandalized school buses at middle and elementary schools. On Sunday morning, deputies learned of damaged school buses in a secured parking area at Wea Ridge Middle and Elementary schools. That’s...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Overcoming the stigma of mental illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Two years of isolation and uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic took a mental toll on many Americans. One of the organizations working to improve the lives of people affected by mental health challenges is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. NAMI has 15 locations across the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

