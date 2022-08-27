Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
WISH-TV
How an Indianapolis street fight turned into an international incident
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made and Dutch detectives have been sent to Indianapolis after three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers were shot, one fatally, after a downtown street fight. Court documents acquired by News 8 shed some light on what led up to the fatal shooting of...
WISH-TV
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
WISH-TV
Harvest Fest kicks off next weekend in Fishers Heritage Park at White River
Is there a better way to enjoy a sun-splashed afternoon than hanging out at Heritage Park at White River in Fishers?. That’s what’s happening on Sunday, September 11 from noon to 5 p.m. during the third annual Harvest Fest sponsored by the Fishers Arts Council and SunKing Brewing.
WISH-TV
DNA links remains found in 1985 to living Lafayette relative of girl missing since 1978
ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WISH) — A DNA match with a living relative this week helped investigators identify a girl who’d been missing more than four decades from Tippecanoe County, Indiana, authorities say. Tracy Sue Walker, 15, was reported as missing in 1978, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said...
WISH-TV
Where motorists can get 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a Circle K news release. At over 3,600 Circle K gas stations, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump.
WISH-TV
Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning in a home on Forsythia Lane, Fishers Police Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the names of the deceased, the release says.
WISH-TV
Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested in shooting that killed 1 Dutch soldier, injured 2 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say they have detained a person believed to be responsible for the shooting of three Dutch army soldiers on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis. One of the soldiers, Simmie Poetsema, 26, died, according to the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. Shamar Duncan, 22, of Indianapolis, was arrested...
WISH-TV
Bloomington man arrested for College Mall bomb threat
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police received reports of a bomb threat at a Target store located inside College Mall in Bloomington. According to a statement, police received the report Monday around 7:20. When officers arrived, they found Rama Asuri, 41, of Bloomington, in front of the store. Asuri told...
WISH-TV
Suspect arrested for shooting on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made of a 27- year-old man who fatally shot a woman on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who died on Aug. 26 as 27-year-old...
WISH-TV
Mayor defends city from international critics after shooting of 3 Dutch commandos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis is defending the city from international criticism following the shooting of three Dutch commandos. I-Team 8 has been told the three Dutch Commando Corps soldiers got into a fight on South Meridian Street. The soldiers deescalated the fight and returned to a hotel in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, but they didn’t go inside right away.
WISH-TV
Police confirm cause of death of Connersville man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police confirmed the death of a Connersville man found in a cemetery as a result of a gunshot wound. According to a statement, an autopsy was performed on the body of Thomas Combs, 53. Combs was found in the early morning of Aug. 17 in...
WISH-TV
Sheriff releases surveillance photos of school bus vandals near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the people who vandalized school buses at middle and elementary schools. On Sunday morning, deputies learned of damaged school buses in a secured parking area at Wea Ridge Middle and Elementary schools. That’s...
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
WISH-TV
Investigation into death of IU student leads to charges against Bloomington man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with the death of an Indiana University student found dead earlier this month. Eric Montgomery is charged with rape when victim is mentally disabled or deficient and furnishing alcohol to a minor according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
WISH-TV
Overcoming the stigma of mental illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Two years of isolation and uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic took a mental toll on many Americans. One of the organizations working to improve the lives of people affected by mental health challenges is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. NAMI has 15 locations across the...
