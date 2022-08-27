ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Newswatch 16

Families welcome nonprofit with donations

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A Williamsport nonprofit that helps foster children is expanding to Columbia County next month. Neatly organized clothing fills bins, and toys for every age group are in the next room. This is Dwell Orphan Care's new Hope Chest in Bloomsburg. "We have an opportunity to step...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Nescopeck, PA
Berwick, PA
Danville, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Society
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Abducted girl found safe

READING, Pa. — UPDATE:. Janae has been found safe in New York City. A person of interest, Dwayne Taylor, is in custody. It is believed that there is a connection between Janae and Taylor. Original story:. Police in Berks County are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Janae Kalia-Henry...
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Opening day of Wyoming County Fair

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair. "We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Residents react to POTUS visit

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International airport Tuesday afternoon. A few moments later, his motorcade carried him to Wilkes University for an address at the Marts Center in front of a few hundred invited guests. The president touted his 'Safer America Plan,' measures...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Injured Little League player on his way home

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home. Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home. This video from Geisinger shows...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

St. Luke's Monroe Campus to expand

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Almost five years after St. Luke's Monroe Campus opened its doors to patients, the hospital near Stroudsburg already needs more space. "When we first opened, we didn't realize there was such a health care need. That need hasn't been relenting. The pandemic probably increased it. More people have moved here, and there's that continued need for health care in Monroe County," said Don Seiple, the president of St. Luke's Monroe Campus.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Snyder County

BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Getting back to school without enough bus drivers

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Getting your child to school and home again safely is becoming more of a challenge as we deal with a bus driver shortage here and around the country. Mahtahnah Macay is training to become a school bus driver, but there's one area of expertise she needs no additional training in — dealing with kids.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Prepare to pay to park on Saturdays in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg is a busy place filled with shops and restaurants. There are plenty of parking spaces, each with a meter in front of it. But frequent shoppers know the meters are only enforced on weekdays — until now, that is. "The public uses it,...
LEWISBURG, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

