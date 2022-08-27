Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Families welcome nonprofit with donations
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A Williamsport nonprofit that helps foster children is expanding to Columbia County next month. Neatly organized clothing fills bins, and toys for every age group are in the next room. This is Dwell Orphan Care's new Hope Chest in Bloomsburg. "We have an opportunity to step...
Back-to-school clinic held in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Some kids are already back in the classroom, but students in Scranton are preparing to head back next week. A back-to-school clinic was held at Isaac Tripp Elementary. At the clinic, children could get a fresh haircut, so they look and feel their best before the...
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
Continuing fight against addiction on Overdose Awareness Day
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — 91,799 — that's the number of people who died in 2020 due to drug-related overdoses, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. For Patrick Flynn of Scranton, that's 91,799 people too many. "On a day like today, it's about remembering those that we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Abducted girl found safe
READING, Pa. — UPDATE:. Janae has been found safe in New York City. A person of interest, Dwayne Taylor, is in custody. It is believed that there is a connection between Janae and Taylor. Original story:. Police in Berks County are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Janae Kalia-Henry...
New playground equipment at TLC Park in Pocono Township
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Laughter and children running around again fill the playground at TLC Park in the Tannersville area of Pocono Township. After weeks of being closed for renovations to playground equipment, the park is back open. Kristen Weber and her son Richard visit the park every day. They...
Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
Opening day of Wyoming County Fair
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Wednesday is the opening day at the Wyoming County Fair. "We hope everyone just comes together and enjoys it as a family, has fun on the rides, has some good food, you know, enjoy our 4-H, the grounds acts, things like that. Just spend time together as a family, especially since school just started, and it is a holiday weekend," said fair board member Ashley Burke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family, classmates devastated by homicide of Luzerne County teen
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The shooting death of a teenage girl over the weekend in Luzerne County is being called a case of criminal homicide. Alan Meyers, 17, of Black Creek Township, is locked up on charges including criminal homicide. He's accused of killing a 17-year-old girl early Saturday morning at her home outside Hazleton.
Armed guards protecting many schools in our area this year
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No phones, no fights, no bullying, and most importantly, no one entering the school who shouldn't be there — that's the goal this school year in the Hanover Area School District. "There's not going to be a building in this district that does not...
Residents react to POTUS visit
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International airport Tuesday afternoon. A few moments later, his motorcade carried him to Wilkes University for an address at the Marts Center in front of a few hundred invited guests. The president touted his 'Safer America Plan,' measures...
Williamsport parks getting funding for basketball hoops from Air Force
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Three parks in Williamsport will soon get a small makeover, and the United States Air Force is helping fund it. "The Air Force has agreed to sponsor the city of Williamsport, specifically three basketball courts, with a $9,500 sponsorship to give three basketball courts a facelift in our community," said Master Sgt. Leo Knight-Inglesby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Injured Little League player on his way home
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — An injured Little Leaguer is headed home. Easton Oliverson from Utah fell from his bunk earlier this month at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. But according to Geisinger, the 12-year-old is now well enough to head back home. This video from Geisinger shows...
St. Luke's Monroe Campus to expand
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Almost five years after St. Luke's Monroe Campus opened its doors to patients, the hospital near Stroudsburg already needs more space. "When we first opened, we didn't realize there was such a health care need. That need hasn't been relenting. The pandemic probably increased it. More people have moved here, and there's that continued need for health care in Monroe County," said Don Seiple, the president of St. Luke's Monroe Campus.
Deadly crash in Snyder County
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
Man admits to beating child to death in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man charged with killing his girlfriend's toddler has entered a guilty plea. Christopher Mele pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder and child endangerment. Police say Mele brutally beat 16-month-old Chance Bumbarger at a home on North Bromley Avenue in Scranton in 2019. The child died...
An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
Getting back to school without enough bus drivers
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Getting your child to school and home again safely is becoming more of a challenge as we deal with a bus driver shortage here and around the country. Mahtahnah Macay is training to become a school bus driver, but there's one area of expertise she needs no additional training in — dealing with kids.
Prepare to pay to park on Saturdays in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg is a busy place filled with shops and restaurants. There are plenty of parking spaces, each with a meter in front of it. But frequent shoppers know the meters are only enforced on weekdays — until now, that is. "The public uses it,...
Work starting on East Stroudsburg University student facility
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Construction is officially underway at East Stroudsburg University, clearing the grounds for a new University Center. Interim President Kenneth Long says as the university has grown, along with the needs of its students, the upgrade is long overdue. "That building was built at that time...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0