NBC Connecticut
One Hospitalized After Crash on I-84 in West Hartford
One person is hospitalized to be treated for minor injuries after a crash that closed several lanes of Interstate 84 East in West Hartford Thursday morning, according to state police. The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:21 a.m. between exits 40 and 41, officials said. All three vehicles were towed from...
Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection
One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
Tractor-trailer crash partially closes I-91 South in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford is partly closed Wednesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash. State police said the highway’s right lane is closed following the crash. They also stated the tractor-trailer was down an embankment as a result of the wreck. There are no reports of […]
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Down Embankment Closes Lane of I-91 South in Wallingford
A vehicle down an embankment has closed part of Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Wednesday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the right lane is closed between exits 14 and 13 on I-91 south. Authorities describe the crash as a vehicle down an embankment. It's unclear it anyone is injured...
NBC Connecticut
One Dead After House Fire in Middletown
One person has died after a fire on Pine Street in Middletown early Thursday morning and a firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries. Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said 911 received the call around 4:21 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire spreading from the first floor, extending to the second, and there were reports that two people were trapped.
Register Citizen
DOT: Tractor-trailer crashes down embankment of I-91 southbound in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A tractor-trailer crashed down an embankment along the southbound side of Interstate 91 on Wednesday morning, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash occurred between Exits 14 and 13 on I-91, the DOT reported. It was first reported at 6:32 a.m. Wednesday. State police said...
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Queen Street Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday when a motor vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was crossing Queen Street. The pedestrian, identified by police as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski from Southington, suffered […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Southington
Police have identified a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southington on Monday night. Officers were called to Queen Street around 8 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. When police arrived, they said they found a pedestrian, later identified...
NBC Connecticut
15-Year-Old Drove Stolen Car That Crashed Into Naugatuck Police Cruiser: PD
A 15-year-old crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser in Naugatuck Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the area of Elm Street and sent a police officer to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. Police said Wednesday that Naugatuck officers around 4:30 p.m....
Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Town Of Poughkeepsie Man Killed After Accidentally Falling Off Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
A man was killed after he accidentally fell off a bridge in the Hudson Valley after his car broke down and he was attempting to get to safety. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:50 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. According to New York State...
sheltonherald.com
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Southington
A man has died after getting struck by a vehicle in Southington on Monday night. Officers were called to Queen Street around 8 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. When police arrived, they said they found a pedestrian with severe physical injuries...
amherstbulletin.com
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
NBC Connecticut
Naugatuck Police Cruiser Struck by Stolen Vehicle, Officer Hospitalized
A police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck and an officer is now hospitalized with injuries, officials said. Authorities said a police cruiser was struck in the area of Elm Street Tuesday afternoon. After hitting the cruiser, the driver continued into the downtown area and fled on foot.
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
Officials Investigating Cause Of Death For Woman Found At Park In Torrington
State officials are investigating the cause of death of a woman found dead in a Connecticut pond. The 76-year-old Litchfield County woman was located on Thursday, Aug. 25 in Torrington, near land surrounding Burr Pond. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found by first responders who...
NBC Connecticut
1 Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Vernon
One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Vernon on Saturday. Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Hartford Turnpike. According to officers, the passenger on the motorcycle was taken to St. Francis Hospital by LifeStar. The person's injuries are considered serious. The driver of the...
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
