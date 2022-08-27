One person has died after a fire on Pine Street in Middletown early Thursday morning and a firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries. Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said 911 received the call around 4:21 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire spreading from the first floor, extending to the second, and there were reports that two people were trapped.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO