ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

One Hospitalized After Crash on I-84 in West Hartford

One person is hospitalized to be treated for minor injuries after a crash that closed several lanes of Interstate 84 East in West Hartford Thursday morning, according to state police. The three-vehicle crash happened around 7:21 a.m. between exits 40 and 41, officials said. All three vehicles were towed from...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured After Crash At Bridgeport Intersection

One person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. It happened in Bridgeport around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30 at East and Barnum avenues. Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, with the motorcyclist injured. The motorcyclist...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer crash partially closes I-91 South in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-91 South between exits 14 and 13 in Wallingford is partly closed Wednesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash. State police said the highway’s right lane is closed following the crash. They also stated the tractor-trailer was down an embankment as a result of the wreck. There are no reports of […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vehicle Down Embankment Closes Lane of I-91 South in Wallingford

A vehicle down an embankment has closed part of Interstate 91 in Wallingford on Wednesday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the right lane is closed between exits 14 and 13 on I-91 south. Authorities describe the crash as a vehicle down an embankment. It's unclear it anyone is injured...
WALLINGFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Cars
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Traffic
West Hartford, CT
Traffic
City
West Hartford, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead After House Fire in Middletown

One person has died after a fire on Pine Street in Middletown early Thursday morning and a firefighter is being evaluated for minor injuries. Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said 911 received the call around 4:21 a.m. and firefighters found heavy fire spreading from the first floor, extending to the second, and there were reports that two people were trapped.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Queen Street Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday when a motor vehicle collided with a pedestrian who was crossing Queen Street. The pedestrian, identified by police as 38-year-old Austin Kowalewski from Southington, suffered […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Southington

Police have identified a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southington on Monday night. Officers were called to Queen Street around 8 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. When police arrived, they said they found a pedestrian, later identified...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I 84#Traffic Accident
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
WATERBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say

ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
ENFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Southington

A man has died after getting struck by a vehicle in Southington on Monday night. Officers were called to Queen Street around 8 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. When police arrived, they said they found a pedestrian with severe physical injuries...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
amherstbulletin.com

Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst

AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
AMHERST, MA
NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck Police Cruiser Struck by Stolen Vehicle, Officer Hospitalized

A police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck and an officer is now hospitalized with injuries, officials said. Authorities said a police cruiser was struck in the area of Elm Street Tuesday afternoon. After hitting the cruiser, the driver continued into the downtown area and fled on foot.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield

Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
NBC Connecticut

1 Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Vernon

One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Vernon on Saturday. Police said a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on Hartford Turnpike. According to officers, the passenger on the motorcycle was taken to St. Francis Hospital by LifeStar. The person's injuries are considered serious. The driver of the...
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy