ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQYHr_0hY60ybE00

The boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has said he is unsure whether annual Covid-19 boosters for otherwise healthy people are a good use of resources or money.

A new booster jab will be offered to everyone in the UK aged 50 and over from next month, as well as those with underlying health conditions, to increase protection ahead of future waves.

Chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said he believes most of the vaccinated population has a “foundation immunity against severe disease” at this point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IOyx_0hY60ybE00

In an interview with the Telegraph, he said: “ People who are otherwise healthy – especially if they are young, have been vaccinated, have had a boost already – boosting them again, I’m just not sure it’s really a good use of resources.”

He said the “foundation immunity” lasts “a long time, we don’t know if it’s one year, two years, three years. I think more than one year for sure”.

On boosting people every year, he said: “I’m not sure it’s a really good use of money, because most of the people now who catch it will just have symptoms if they get Covid, and that’s it.”

Covid-19 infections in the UK are continuing to fall and are now at their lowest level for more than two months, the latest figures show.

A total of 1.4 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to August 16, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is a drop of 16% from 1.7 million the previous week.

AstraZeneca last month hiked its revenue forecast for the year after strong demand for its Covid-19 antibody treatment, Evusheld, which it expects to help drive sales of at least 20% for the year.

The group hailed the success of the Evusheld treatment, which it said is continuing to “demonstrate activity against new variants”.

Evusheld, taken to prevent Covid-19 before the risk of acquiring infection, was authorised by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in March.

Mr Soriot said the company is “still working with the UK Government to show them that patients need this and the healthcare system needs it”.

He added: “But it’s their decision they have to make.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
The Independent

Speed limiters: What are they and what is the new law concerning them?

A number of new driving laws intended to make Britain’s roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists are coming into effect this September.It is now illegal for drivers to use their mobile phones behind the wheel in any way, closing a loophole that previously made an exception for uses other than “interactive communications” such as streaming music, which makes incurring a £200 fine and six penalty points a possibility for those found to be in breach.New fines for polluting vehicles entering Low Emission Zones in city centres without paying are also coming into play, with such zones already in operation in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay

Cutting ambulance waiting times will be the “number one priority” for the health service in England this winter, the Health Secretary said, as he took aim at NHS bureaucracy.Steve Barclay claimed he wanted to “stimulate a conversation” about backroom staffing in the NHS as he set out its preparations for the winter.In what could be his final speech as Health Secretary ahead of the new prime minister’s arrival, Mr Barclay described ambulance handover times as the “number one priority for the department and for NHS England” over the winter.“You will have seen this is not just my number one priority...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pascal Soriot
The Independent

Pound tumbles further over intensifying economic fears

The pound continued its recent freefall amid continued worries over the UK’s economic outlook.Equity traders were unable to cheer the weakness in the currency as shaky economic figures from China and the prospect of hefty rate rises across global economies kept the largest global markets firmly in the red.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “The runaway train of losses has rattled further down the track today, as the gloom among investors deepens.“September has a mixed track record at best in the past 20 years, but this could be one of the worst months of the year so far...
MARKETS
The Independent

EU: US electric vehicle tax credit reduces buyers' choices

A new U.S. tax credit aimed at encouraging Americans to buy electric vehicles may backfire and limit choices for consumers because of concerns it's weighed against European Union manufacturers, the EU trade chief said Thursday.Valdis Dombrovskis held a virtual meeting with his American counterpart Katherine Tai to address a wide range of trade issues, including the tax credit provision.Democrats included the credit in the climate and health care policy law passed last month as a way to incentivize domestic battery and electric vehicle production. But manufacturers in Europe and South Korea, which sell millions of vehicles in the U.S.,...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Government ‘asleep at the wheel’ as NHS job vacancies hit ‘staggering’ high

The government has been accused of being “asleep at the wheel” as a “staggering” one in ten NHS jobs lie vacant.The number of unfilled NHS jobs hit a new high of 132,000 in June according to new data, prompting NHS leaders to levy serious warnings to ministers over an “all-engulfing NHS crisis”.The NHS’ vacancy rate sits at 9.7 per cent now records show, with 46,828 nursing posts going unfilled and 10,582 doctor roles remaining empty. Figures come as Health Secretary Steve Barclay claimed the billions spent on management across the NHS and Department for Health and Social Care needed...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Who needs Hinkley Point or Sizewell C? We already have human reactor Boris Johnson

It is arguably disappointing that Boris Johnson chose to use his last proper speech as prime minister to re-advertise his services as a newspaper columnist – but can you blame him, really? It is publicly assumed – and quite possibly even true – that the guy is in desperate need of a few quid, what with having dropped two hundred grand decorating what turned out to be a very short-term rental flat.He had, in theory, gone to Suffolk to approve £700m of funding for a new nuclear power station. But mainly he’d gone to remind the nation’s right-wing comment...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Independent

England has had joint hottest summer on record, Met Office figures show

England has had its joint hottest summer on record, the Met Office said.Provisional figures show the summer of 2022, covering June, July and August, had an average temperature of 17.1C, tying with 2018 to be the warmest in records stretching back to 1884.It means that four of the five warmest summers on record for England have occurred since 2003, as the effect of human-induced climate change is felt on the country’s summer temperatures, the Met Office said.The hot summer included the record-breaking heat in July, which saw temperatures climb above 40C for the first time in the UK, as climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Move wind farms on to new contracts and save households £18bn, say trade bodies

Two energy industry trade bodies have backed a plan to ensure that older wind and solar farms return some of the massive windfalls they are getting amid hugely inflated electricity prices.Energy UK said households across Britain could save up to £18 billion under the plan, or £250 per household.The plan, also backed on Thursday by fellow trade body Renewable UK, would move wind and solar farms built under the old Renewables Obligation subsidy scheme on to the newer Contracts for Difference (CfD) system.Removing the link between gas and retail electricity prices will be complex and take time, but this solution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

As Spain launches free train travel for commuters, why is the UK falling so far behind the rest of Europe?

Ever since Brexit, I often feel jealous of our European neighbours when it comes to travel.After all, for the most part they have the privileges which we used to enjoy: crossing borders with zero red tape; enjoying stays of however long they like (none of this “90 days in 180 days” nonsense); the ability to travel on a passport up to the day it expires; no mobile roaming charges. (It doesn’t help my mood, either, that we gave up all of these perks by choice.)But I’m experiencing a renewed spike of envy this week, sparked by several countries’ innovative policies...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Campaign launched to help mothers fix errors in state pension entitlement

Mothers are being encouraged to check whether they may be entitled to some additional cash after being underpaid state pension money.Consultants LCP have launched a campaign urging people to check their entitlements.Since the late 1970s, the state pensions system has included measures to protect parents with gaps in their National Insurance (NI) records because of time spent out of paid work bringing up children.The system was originally called “home responsibilities protection” (HRP) and is now known as National Insurance credits.I would encourage anyone who has received child benefit since 1978/79 to check that the relevant credits are on their NI...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

August migrant crossings were highest monthly total on record

More than 8,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in August – the highest monthly total on record.Some 8,644 made the crossing on 189 boats in the 31-day period, with journeys taking place on 21 of those days, according to PA news agency analysis of government figures.It is the highest monthly total since current records began in 2018.Previously, it was 6,971, recorded in November 2021.It comes as the Government removed 27 foreign criminals and five immigration offenders on a charter flight to Albania.Meanwhile, the National Crime Agency said it is running about 60 investigations into suspects using small boats...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Energy crisis - live: Boris Johnson pledges £700m for nuclear, with dig at Truss on fracking

Boris Johnson promised £700m of taxpayers’ money to the much-delayed Sizewell C nuclear power project in Suffolk as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as prime minister.Mr Johnson leaves office on Tuesday but said he was confident the deal will get “over the line” in the coming weeks.The new reactor, expected to be built by energy firm EDF, could power about six million homes and would provide tens of thousands of jobs, he said, and it would be “madness” not to go ahead with it.Lamenting the UK’s failure to build new nuclear power stations, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Life-threatening asthma set to soar in children: 7 ways to prevent back-to-school attacks

The number of life-threatening asthma attacks is expected to soar over the next few weeks as children return to school.Asthma and Lung UK has warned that every year there are huge spikes in hospital admissions for asthma attacks in September.“September and October are the peak months for asthma attacks, when the weather becomes more cold and damp. Children go back to school and start sharing bugs and infections, and this increased exposure to viruses can trigger an asthma attack,” suggests Dr Atul Gupta, a consultant respiratory paediatrician at King’s College Hospital, London.“These attacks can be life-threatening, but these tragedies are preventable.”This is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

818K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy