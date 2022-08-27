Read full article on original website
Nebraska Corn, Soybeans: Scheduling the Last Few Irrigations of the Season
With pumping costs ranging from $6-15/acre-inch this year, any opportunity to save money by cutting back irrigation as early as possible sounds like a good strategy. Correctly timing the last few irrigations of the season offers an excellent opportunity to save some water and money. Factors such as the amount...
Virginia Cotton: Bolls Opening in Early Fields
The growing season is advanced. I was quite surprised driving up Rt. 32 from Edenton this weekend at how much cotton was opening on that early planted cotton. This week with the summer like heat and dry conditions, I expect to see a lot of the early planted Virginia fields to begin showing some boll opening.
Iowa: The Time for Seeding Cover Crops Is Upon Us
As we enter the time for aerial and broadcast overseeding of cover crops, now is a good time to think about how current weather, soil and crop conditions might affect things. First and foremost, there are parts of the state that are very dry and others that have been getting timely rains.
Texas Wheat: AgriLife Extension Offers Variety ‘Picks’ as Planting Time Arrives
Persistent drought conditions and forage shortages as well as strong prices for wheat silage and wheat hay have resulted in a large percentage of Texas wheat acres either failing, being chopped or being hayed this year. Overall, Texas wheat production was down 49% from the previous year because of failed...
