BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Josh Rosen wasn’t away from the Cleveland Browns for very long, joining the team's practice squad on Thursday. Rosen was released Tuesday when Cleveland trimmed its roster to 53. The former first-round draft pick was initially signed on Aug. 5 for protection and another arm in training camp as the Browns navigated the Deshaun Watson situation.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO