A strong ridge of high pressure will settle in over the West Coast through Labor Day Weekend bringing extreme heat to California and parts of the KION viewing area. This will be a long duration heat wave with many inland cities reaching above 100ºF or higher for at least six days straight. Some inland locations may even approach or exceed 115ºF! Meanwhile, on the coast at the moment it appears that onshore flow will moderate temperatures, meaning 70s-80s for most areas and perhaps some 90s around the Santa Cruz Area. However, it’s not going to take much to shut down the sea breeze which could send temperatures way higher. I’m watching for any signs that this may happen, so please stay tuned to the forecast. Temperatures will begin to cool by mid-week next week, but in the mean time, buckle up.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO