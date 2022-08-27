Read full article on original website
4 families sue US over Navy fuel-tainted Hawaii tap water
HONOLULU (AP) — Four families have filed a lawsuit against the United States, saying the Navy “harbored toxic secrets” when jet fuel contaminated drinking water for 93,000 military members and civilians in Hawaii. The lawsuit says they continue to suffer maladies such as seizures, gastrointestinal disorders and neurological issues. They are the first of what’s expected to be hundreds of additional claims from those who ingested the toxic water. At least twice last year, thousands of gallons of jet fuel from a massive World War II-era military-run tank farm leaked into a well that supplied water to homes and offices in and around Pearl Harbor. The Navy says it doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.
Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years’ prison for rape
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Aaron von Ehlinger on Wednesday, saying he must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole. The judge said von Ehlinger failed to show empathy or remorse, and that it was clear he was not ready for sex offender treatment. The Republican from Lewiston resigned from the Idaho House of Representatives last year after an ethics committee recommended that he be banned from the statehouse. Von Ehlinger has maintained that the sex was consensual.
Excessive Heat On The Way
A strong ridge of high pressure will settle in over the West Coast through Labor Day Weekend bringing extreme heat to California and parts of the KION viewing area. This will be a long duration heat wave with many inland cities reaching above 100ºF or higher for at least six days straight. Some inland locations may even approach or exceed 115ºF! Meanwhile, on the coast at the moment it appears that onshore flow will moderate temperatures, meaning 70s-80s for most areas and perhaps some 90s around the Santa Cruz Area. However, it’s not going to take much to shut down the sea breeze which could send temperatures way higher. I’m watching for any signs that this may happen, so please stay tuned to the forecast. Temperatures will begin to cool by mid-week next week, but in the mean time, buckle up.
Florida sues FDA over ‘delay’ of low-cost drug importations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has sued federal health officials, accusing them of stalling the state’s plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Food and Drug Administration at a news conference Wednesday. He says the agencies have wrongfully delayed Florida’s drug importation proposal for almost two years. The U.S. pharmaceutical industry for years has faced complaints over high prices and has been able to successfully lobby against proposals to import drugs at lower costs. Critics have argued importing drugs could lead to risks of counterfeit or ineffective medications that would be difficult for American governments to regulate.
This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.
A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior. Officials from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights say the Victor Valley Union High School District...
Texas governor pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas in wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre. Abbott said Wednesday that that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the May 24 attack would be “unconstitutional” because of recent court rulings. A handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington — require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Last weekend, several Uvalde families rallied with gun rights groups in front of the Texas Capitol calling for stricter gun measures and bringing lawmakers back to pass new restrictions.
GM venture starts building battery cells at new Ohio factory
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says a new electric vehicle battery plant built in Ohio has started producing cells, which could help customers get federal tax credits. The joint-venture plant near Warren, Ohio, is focused on training as it prepares to ramp up manufacturing. A spokeswoman for the venture says it is producing cells but they are not yet being shipped. They’ll go into vehicles with GM’s Ultium batteries, which currently include Hummer EVs, Chevrolet Silverado EV pickups and the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV. Eventually the plant should help GM’s EVs meet requirements to qualify for a $7,500-per-vehicle federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for John Eastman say they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed Wednesday that Eastman had appeared in court in Fulton County, complying with a subpoena the district attorney had issued to him. They declined to comment on the questions or testimony. Eastman was a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election. He is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.
Oklahoma AG urges prosecution for performing an abortion
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is urging prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to pursue criminal charges against anyone who performs an elective abortion in the state. The state’s top prosecutor issued guidance on Wednesday for who should and shouldn’t be charged under the state’s new anti-abortion laws. O’Connor notes that the new laws don’t allow for the prosecution of a woman seeking an abortion or apply to unintentional miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies or the use of prescription contraception, including Plan B. The guidance also indicates that the state’s prohibition on advising or aiding a woman in getting an abortion only applies to “unlawful abortions.”
Abortion vote returns spotlight to obscure Michigan board
A once obscure Michigan elections panel is back in the spotlight after rejecting a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution and another to expand voting. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked 2-2 along party lines on both initiatives Wednesday. Supporters of both proposals plan to ask the state Supreme Court to intervene. The board was last under scrutiny in November 2020. Then-President Donald Trump made an unsuccessful attempt to convince Republican members not to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state. The fight highlighted the possibility that the panel could become another hyperpartisan battleground.
