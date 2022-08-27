ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azlenews.net

Clear the Shelter event in Azle a success

Some cats and dogs have new digs after the Azle Animal Shelter’s Clear the Shelter event. But some furry friends continue their wait for that forever home. Azle Animal Shelter took part in the Clear the Shelter event from Aug. 22-31. Shelter employees were able to find new homes for 11 dogs and seven cats during the event. Adoption fees for “altered” animals (spayed or neutered) were waived during the event.
AZLE, TX
livelocalmagazines.com

Chelsea Nicole’s “Cry Little Girl”

Chelsea Nicole suffered horrific abuse from the time she was a toddler until she extricated herself from the daily misery at age 17. As an adult, she decided to use journaling as a pathway to healing. There were no intentions of publishing the raw, personal memories until she read what she’d written, flipping through the words like a carousel of pictures. She realized she’d animated her life; breaking down all the jagged fragments into even smaller pieces, and putting them back together into a whole picture. Finally, she had a detailed view of the pain as well as a clear look at the path to healing she’d taken through instinct. She decided to self-publish, hoping her experiences would help others.
LEWISVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

This DFW Suburb Is the Best Place in the US to Buy a House, Study Says

A new WalletHub study found the best place to buy a home in the entire country is in North Texas. The personal finance website ranked 300 cities based on the real estate market, affordability and economic environment. Frisco tops the list. The cities of Allen, McKinney, Austin, Denton and Richardson...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Community Supports Critically Injured Local Cheerleader

The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader who was seriously hurt during practice. Haylee Alexander, 15, was injured with a traumatic brain injury during practice for her competitive cheer team last Monday. Pink and turquoise ‘Haylee Strong’ signs have been put up in several Prosper yards, and on Friday night,...
PROSPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Furry#The Shelters#Dog#Nbc 5#Spca
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pregnant HOV Lane Mom Gets First Ticket Dismissed, Then Gets Another

Brandy Bottone, the pregnant Plano mom who attracted international attention when she received a traffic ticket for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, wanted to prove a point. She said she believes that under Texas’ new abortion law, her unborn baby counted as a second living person, so she was...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target

Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home

For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning. "I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Church Vandalized With Racist Messaging Twice

Someone spray-painted ethnic slurs and white supremacy symbols and messages on a McKinney church and police want to know who. It happened not once but twice recently at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive. “The Christian message that's in the bible is that god loves all people,” said lead...
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy