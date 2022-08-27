Chelsea Nicole suffered horrific abuse from the time she was a toddler until she extricated herself from the daily misery at age 17. As an adult, she decided to use journaling as a pathway to healing. There were no intentions of publishing the raw, personal memories until she read what she’d written, flipping through the words like a carousel of pictures. She realized she’d animated her life; breaking down all the jagged fragments into even smaller pieces, and putting them back together into a whole picture. Finally, she had a detailed view of the pain as well as a clear look at the path to healing she’d taken through instinct. She decided to self-publish, hoping her experiences would help others.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO