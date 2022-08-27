Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
azlenews.net
Clear the Shelter event in Azle a success
Some cats and dogs have new digs after the Azle Animal Shelter’s Clear the Shelter event. But some furry friends continue their wait for that forever home. Azle Animal Shelter took part in the Clear the Shelter event from Aug. 22-31. Shelter employees were able to find new homes for 11 dogs and seven cats during the event. Adoption fees for “altered” animals (spayed or neutered) were waived during the event.
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of small furry pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Meet new people while you exercise with the Dallas Hot Girl Walking Club
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hard meeting new people as an adult. Without college, you’re really not getting many chances to meet new faces, outside of work. Cue Dallas’ Hot Girl Walking Club. The premise is simple. If you don’t want to be alone on your walk in Dallas, there is a group of people you can walk with!
livelocalmagazines.com
Chelsea Nicole’s “Cry Little Girl”
Chelsea Nicole suffered horrific abuse from the time she was a toddler until she extricated herself from the daily misery at age 17. As an adult, she decided to use journaling as a pathway to healing. There were no intentions of publishing the raw, personal memories until she read what she’d written, flipping through the words like a carousel of pictures. She realized she’d animated her life; breaking down all the jagged fragments into even smaller pieces, and putting them back together into a whole picture. Finally, she had a detailed view of the pain as well as a clear look at the path to healing she’d taken through instinct. She decided to self-publish, hoping her experiences would help others.
Cautionary Tale: Dallas, Texas Woman Shares Terrifying Story From Supermarket
Every person deserves to feel safe wherever they go. Unfortunately, there are people that look to disrupt that peaceful feeling. With that thought in mind, one woman in Texas took to TikTok to share a story that should be a warning to those around them. The Incident. juliamarielittle on TikTok...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This DFW Suburb Is the Best Place in the US to Buy a House, Study Says
A new WalletHub study found the best place to buy a home in the entire country is in North Texas. The personal finance website ranked 300 cities based on the real estate market, affordability and economic environment. Frisco tops the list. The cities of Allen, McKinney, Austin, Denton and Richardson...
dallasexpress.com
Community Supports Critically Injured Local Cheerleader
The Prosper community is supporting a cheerleader who was seriously hurt during practice. Haylee Alexander, 15, was injured with a traumatic brain injury during practice for her competitive cheer team last Monday. Pink and turquoise ‘Haylee Strong’ signs have been put up in several Prosper yards, and on Friday night,...
ktxs.com
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
Frisco's Harper Row Homes owner follows passion for home decor
Heather Hirosky opened her shop in 2018. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a longtime passion, Heather Hirosky opened up her own home decor and design store Harper Row Home in 2018 west of FM 423 on King Road in west Frisco. Hirosky owned an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pregnant HOV Lane Mom Gets First Ticket Dismissed, Then Gets Another
Brandy Bottone, the pregnant Plano mom who attracted international attention when she received a traffic ticket for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, wanted to prove a point. She said she believes that under Texas’ new abortion law, her unborn baby counted as a second living person, so she was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target
Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Family Shaken After Drive-By Shooter Opens Fire on Home
For 40 years, Heidi Dawes family has called Casa View home, but she never experienced terror there the way she felt early Friday morning. "I had laid down next to my son, and it was just [gunshot noises] just firing," Dawes said. "I heard my dad yelling, and then I heard my mom screaming."
This Colorful Craftsman in Oak Cliff Has a Story, And It’s a Good One
The story on this house is as cute as the house itself. It all starts with the owner prior to this one. She lived there for over 25 years and made this house so colorful, eclectic, and special. Not a shocker, she was a creative. In fact, she was THE...
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
12 hospitalized for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at Irving home, officials say
IRVING, Texas — Twelve people were hospitalized after suffering from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday at a home in Irving, officials said. The Irving Fire Department said they responded to a medical emergency in the 3500 block of Briarcliff Court North around 6 a.m. When they got there, they...
fox4news.com
East Dallas family's home riddled with bullets in drive-by shooting
Angie Robles and her husband were asleep when a bullet struck her. Thankfully, the injuries were minor. Nobody else was hurt. The family says they have no idea why their home was targeted by a drive-by shooter.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Church Vandalized With Racist Messaging Twice
Someone spray-painted ethnic slurs and white supremacy symbols and messages on a McKinney church and police want to know who. It happened not once but twice recently at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on Stonebridge Drive. “The Christian message that's in the bible is that god loves all people,” said lead...
