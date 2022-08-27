Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Capital Bruins gear up for first home game of the season
HELENA — After an impressive 28-21 showing against the Bozeman Hawks, Helena Capital is preparing to take on Billings West in their very first home game of the season. “They're an air raid offense but they do love running the ball. So we just got to be solid up front and solid in the back half of the defense and I think we'll be alright,” Tom Carter, senior wide receiver said.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: QB Nathan Dick embarks on final season at Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College senior quarterback Nathan Dick looked awfully sharp to open the season, totaling three touchdowns in the Battlin’ Bears’ 27-10 win at Southern Oregon. He picked up right where he left off last fall thanks to a healthy session of spring ball. “Just...
montanasports.com
Great Falls High's Rafe Longin and coach Coda Tchida reflect on Friday's historic win
GREAT FALLS — The last time the Great Falls High football team won at Vigilante Stadium in Helena was 2008. That streak was broken Friday, August 6 when the Bison came from behind in the second half to defeat the Helena High Bengals 30-27. For first year head coach Coda Tchida, it was his first game at the helm of the Great Falls High program and what a test it was.
montanasports.com
Rare air: Charter flight gave Rocky football team extra lift in road win at SOU
BILLINGS — Second-year Rocky Mountain College athletic director Jim Klemann called it a Division I experience. Fourth-year football coach Chris Stutzriem said it was every bit the travel equivalent of when he was the starting quarterback at D-I Wyoming. Yes, the Battlin’ Bears rode in style last week to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanasports.com
Boundary lines: Billings West's Kelly, Kourtney Grossman try not to bring volleyball home
BILLINGS — It was an opportunity Kelly Grossman just couldn’t pass up: the chance to lead one of the state’s best volleyball programs at Billings West, featuring a bunch of girls she’s known for almost a decade, including one she’s particularly close with. But the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire in Cascade Co. east of Smith River reported to be 25 acres large
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Smoke may be visible in Great Falls from a new fire that is being reported in Cascade County, east of the Smith River. According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is 25 acres large and is between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District. A closure order is forthcoming.
First Major Concert of 2023 Just Announced for Billings
As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City. Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana. Opening...
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
Photo: Driver extricated from crashed cement truck on I-90
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the King Avenue exit was closed for the accident.
Power outage hits areas of Great Falls
A power line fell down near Public Drug near the intersection of Central Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown Great Falls.
hotelnewsresource.com
Crystal Investment Property Brokers the Sale of Wingate by Wyndham Great Falls
Epresenting the Seller of this Recently Updated Franchise Hotel in the Heart of Montana. Crystal Investment Property, LLC (“CIP”), a member of Hotel Brokers International, announced the successful sale of the Wingate by Wyndham Great Falls in Great Falls, Montana. CIP, a licensed Montana brokerage, represented the Seller in the sale. Michelle Kennedy, Principal/Designated Broker, and the CIP Team worked closely with the Buyer and Seller and the parties’ other professionals to negotiate a mutually acceptable sale. The final sale price is confidential.
Police Chase in Montana Reaches Speeds of 150mph Before Crash Near Huntley
A fiery crash east of Billings began with a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 94 on Monday morning (8/29), according to the press release from the Montana Highway Patrol. The incident began around 8:39 am Monday on Interstate 94 when a Sargeant from the MHP spotted a grey sedan "cutting off other vehicles" while going 95 mph in a 55 mph construction zone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings
It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
Construction on Stillwater Building in Billings to be completed in early 2024
The Stillwater Building in downtown Billings, for the most part, currently sits empty 11 months after the city spent $13 million to purchase the property.
Rollover crash reported on I-90 in Billings
A rollover crash involving a large commercial vehicle has been reported on Interstate 90 in Billings.
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs
We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
Your AC will start laboring before the weekend
Tonight will be a cool night with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Might need a sweater when you wake up in the morning.
montanarightnow.com
Vehicle vs bus crash near Sun River
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137. According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am. Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who...
Parents in Billings Heights call for action to slow vehicles
In 2022, at least two children have been struck by speeding vehicles on this road while walking to school or their bus stop.
yourbigsky.com
Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets
It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...
Comments / 0