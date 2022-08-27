ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Benton, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanasports.com

Capital Bruins gear up for first home game of the season

HELENA — After an impressive 28-21 showing against the Bozeman Hawks, Helena Capital is preparing to take on Billings West in their very first home game of the season. “They're an air raid offense but they do love running the ball. So we just got to be solid up front and solid in the back half of the defense and I think we'll be alright,” Tom Carter, senior wide receiver said.
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: QB Nathan Dick embarks on final season at Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College senior quarterback Nathan Dick looked awfully sharp to open the season, totaling three touchdowns in the Battlin’ Bears’ 27-10 win at Southern Oregon. He picked up right where he left off last fall thanks to a healthy session of spring ball. “Just...
BILLINGS, MT
montanasports.com

Great Falls High's Rafe Longin and coach Coda Tchida reflect on Friday's historic win

GREAT FALLS — The last time the Great Falls High football team won at Vigilante Stadium in Helena was 2008. That streak was broken Friday, August 6 when the Bison came from behind in the second half to defeat the Helena High Bengals 30-27. For first year head coach Coda Tchida, it was his first game at the helm of the Great Falls High program and what a test it was.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Fort Benton, MT
City
Lame Deer, MT
Local
Montana Football
City
Park City, MT
Park City, MT
Sports
Fort Benton, MT
Sports
Park City, MT
Football
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire in Cascade Co. east of Smith River reported to be 25 acres large

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Smoke may be visible in Great Falls from a new fire that is being reported in Cascade County, east of the Smith River. According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the fire is 25 acres large and is between Deep Creek and Temple Gulch on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District. A closure order is forthcoming.
GREAT FALLS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

First Major Concert of 2023 Just Announced for Billings

As the summer concert season starts to wind down, excitement for 2023 is already growing with the announcement of a major tour stopping in the Magic City. Coming to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on May 20, 2022:. The Drunk or Dreaming Tour with Kane Brown in Billings, Montana. Opening...
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
hotelnewsresource.com

Crystal Investment Property Brokers the Sale of Wingate by Wyndham Great Falls

Epresenting the Seller of this Recently Updated Franchise Hotel in the Heart of Montana. Crystal Investment Property, LLC (“CIP”), a member of Hotel Brokers International, announced the successful sale of the Wingate by Wyndham Great Falls in Great Falls, Montana. CIP, a licensed Montana brokerage, represented the Seller in the sale. Michelle Kennedy, Principal/Designated Broker, and the CIP Team worked closely with the Buyer and Seller and the parties’ other professionals to negotiate a mutually acceptable sale. The final sale price is confidential.
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Cat Country 102.9

Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings

It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs

We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Vehicle vs bus crash near Sun River

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to the Montana Highway Patrol Incidents Map, there was a vehicle crash with injury on Highway 200 at mile marker 137. According to the incident map, MHP arrived on scene around 7:39am. Montana Right Now was able to speak with MHP Trooper Perry Woodland who...
SUN RIVER, MT
yourbigsky.com

Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets

It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy