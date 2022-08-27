Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Lea Michele Addressed Allegations Of Her On-Set "Glee" Behavior And The Theory That She Can't Read
“I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes."
Emma Roberts to star in new rom-com 'Space Cadet'
"Scream Queens" actress Emma Roberts will star in and executive produce the Prime Video film "Space Cadet."
8 Movie Sets That Were Allegedly “Torture” To Work On, And 9 That Were An Absolute Delight
Megan Fox criticized Michael Bay after working with him on Transformers and said, "He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is."
RELATED PEOPLE
Kendrick Lamar Drops Short Film for ‘We Cry Together,’ Harrowing Song About Abusive Relationship
It’s safe to say that the most talked-about and conversation-stopping song on Kendrick Lamar’s brilliant and challenging new album “Mr. Morale & the High Steppers” is “We Cry Together,” a horrifyingly realistic depiction of an argument in an abusive relationship that finds Lamar and actress Taylour Paige saying absolutely horrible things to each other, with her delivering an entire verse while sobbing, and culminates with the two of them having sex. (Trigger warning: the uncensored video features nudity, graphic language and situations.) On Thursday, Lamar dropped a short film, in both censored and uncensored versions, for the song that stars himself and Paige,...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0